Holmes, Schaub wed on New Year’s Eve

SHERIDAN — Michele Arney Holmes, formerly of Sheridan, married Ronald Dale Schaub on Dec. 31, 2016, at the Bill Daniels Chapel on the Volunteers of America campus.

Holmes, the daughter of KR and Anita Schamber and Rex O. Arney of Sheridan, is employed by the Washington Hotel and Restaurant Association.

Schaub, the son of Robert and Gail Schaub of Enumclaw, Washington, is chief of police for the Pierce Transit Department of Public Safety.

The couple’s family includes five children; they reside in Tacoma, Washington.