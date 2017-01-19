WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Holmes, Schaub wed on New Year’s Eve
SHERIDAN — Michele Arney Holmes, formerly of Sheridan, married Ronald Dale Schaub on Dec. 31, 2016, at the Bill Daniels Chapel on the Volunteers of America campus.
Holmes, the daughter of KR and Anita Schamber and Rex O. Arney of Sheridan, is employed by the Washington Hotel and Restaurant Association.
Schaub, the son of Robert and Gail Schaub of Enumclaw, Washington, is chief of police for the Pierce Transit Department of Public Safety.
The couple’s family includes five children; they reside in Tacoma, Washington.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- SAWSJPB elects officials, presents audits - January 19, 2017
- Holmes, Schaub wed on New Year’s Eve - January 19, 2017
- Cloud Peak Energy donates to Senior Center - January 19, 2017