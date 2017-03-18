WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
HNCS to present ‘Rip!’ March 23-24
SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School will present “Rip!” by Bruce Scigliano and George Krawczyk on March 23-24.
The fast-paced, one-act musical will be performed at 7 p.m. March 23 and 9:30 a.m. March 24.
Both performances will take place in the Holy Name parish hall.
Adapted from the story of Rip Van Winkle by Washington Irving, the show will be presented in the style of an old-time radio broadcast.
Admission to the event is free, although donations will be accepted at the door. Holy Name parish hall is located at 260 E. Loucks St.
