WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

HNCS to present ‘Rip!’ March 23-24


SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School will present “Rip!” by Bruce Scigliano and George Krawczyk on March 23-24.

The fast-paced, one-act musical will be performed at 7 p.m. March 23 and 9:30 a.m. March 24.

Both performances will take place in the Holy Name parish hall.

Adapted from the story of Rip Van Winkle by Washington Irving, the show will be presented in the style of an old-time radio broadcast.

Admission to the event is free, although donations will be accepted at the door. Holy Name parish hall is located at 260 E. Loucks St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..