HNCS preps for Catholic Schools Week

SHERIDAN — Catholic schools across the nation will celebrate Catholic Schools Week beginning Monday, and several activities are planned for the Sheridan area.

During the week, Holy Name Catholic School will honor the foundations of a Catholic way of life: family, parish, school and community.

“This celebration gives us a chance to recall why we choose to educate our children as a faith-filled community and to give thanks to God for all He has done for us,” Holy Name Catholic School principal Mary Drake said in a press release.

The schedule of events at Holy Name Catholic School is as follows:

Monday: Crazy Dress Day

Tuesday: Pajama Day

Wednesday: Logo Uniform Day; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Thank You Luncheon at HNCS. Students will eat lunch with grandparents, parents, alumni, community members.

Thursday: Viking Spirit School Pride Day; Students will pack/distribute food for needy families; boys basketball playing Arvada Clearmont at Holy Name

Friday: 8:05 a.m. — Divine Mercy and School Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, Teachers Host Mass; 1 p.m. — All School Movie Day at Centennial Theatre; 4 p.m. — boys basketball playing Big Horn at Holy Name

Saturday: TBA boys basketball JV District tournament at Tongue River