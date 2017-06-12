Hit-heavy weekend earns Troopers five wins

SHERIDAN — A few miscues proved costly for the Sheridan Troopers Friday, but the team bounced back in dominating fashion in what ended as a five-win weekend for the varsity baseball team.

After picking up a 9-7 win over Casper in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, a couple of errors cost Sheridan in a 15-13 game-two loss. But the team turned things around to snatch four in a row Saturday and Sunday, including three wins via 10-run mercy rule.

“The bottom line is, I tell these guys, that’s going to happen,” Troopers head coach Ben Phillips said of the errors. Sheridan committed two errors in the loss to Casper, one of which resulted in two runs in the sixth inning. “It happens in the Big Leagues; the best players in the world make errors. Rather than let that compound and think about it, I tell these guys, ‘OK, that’s over with. Let’s focus on the next pitch.’”

Sheridan refocused Saturday to the tune of two quick victories over the Billings Halos. The Troopers combined for 29 hits in the doubleheader against Billings, winning 13-3 and 20-4.

One inning defined the day for Sheridan.

Sitting on a 6-4 lead in the fourth inning of game two, the Troopers scored 14 runs in the bottom of the inning. Eleven of those runs came before the first out.

The rally began with a tight play at the plate that provided the juice Sheridan needed. Blake King outran a Jeff Shanor hit to the shortstop and slid under the tag at home plate, giving his team the first run of the long at bat.

As the Troopers continued to bat through the order, the inning included a Race Johnston two-RBI double, a Connor Jorgenson two-RBI triple, three RBI singles, three wild-pitch runs and two sacrifice fly balls. Jorgensen had two hits and three RBIs in the fourth inning alone.

“Toward the end there, they were just kind of throwing that kid out there, trying to get three outs,” Phillips said, noting that the Billings pitcher was pretty much throwing one pitch the entire inning. “A lot of times, though, when that happens, you make a lot of pop ups and don’t have good swings. I was glad to see, we came out, we were hitting the ball hard. Everybody I put in there had a good at bat.”

The Troopers didn’t give the Halos much time to get warm on the mound Saturday.

Sheridan knocked the Billings starter out of the game in less than an inning in the first game, and the Halos utilized six pitchers in the doubleheader — the pitchers averaged 1.5 innings on the mound each.

“You can’t control if their pitchers are throwing balls, and we always want baserunners,” Phillips said. “It’s hard for our team to take walls; I’ve got guys who want to hit so bad that they’ll swing at a bad pitch. Just don’t chase bad pitches. That’s how you get out.”

Six Sheridan players contributed multi-hit games Saturday. Blake King finished 6 for 8 with five runs and two RBIs in the lead-off spot on the day.

Sheridan carried the momentum of Saturday’s doubleheader blowouts into another successful Sunday against the Black Hills Bombers. Again, the Troopers combined for 23 hits to win 4-1 and 14-0.

Sheridan scored 4 runs to open the day but went scoreless the rest of the way before turning the jets back on in game two. Still, Shanor pitched all seven innings of the first game, giving up just five hits and one run to go with eight strikeouts.

Jorgenson followed suit in game two with a complete game shutout and just two hits allowed.

Shanor was the man of the day, though, making a presence at the plate as well as on the mound. He finished the day 5 for 7 with seven RBIs, including the team’s first home run of the season on its home field.

In the bottom of the third inning, Shanor cranked a three-run shot deep to left field over the wall to give his team a 13-0 lead.

After a sluggish start to the season, Sheridan now sits on a 21-9 record. The team has yet to lose back-to-back games this year.

The Troopers will hit the road for eight games away from Thorne-Rider Stadium, beginning with a rematch against Black Hills Tuesday.