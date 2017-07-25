FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

High school swimmers carry SST at state meet

SHERIDAN — The high school swim season is right around the corner, but members of the Sheridan High School team got a jump start at the Wyoming LC State A and B Championships over the weekend in Gillette.

The Sheridan Swim Team took sixth out of 25 teams in the highest division at the meet, and its high-school swimmers led the charge. Sheridan had 21 top-three swims and four state champions.

Oscar Patten took home two state titles, the first in the boys 100-meter freestyle with a time of 55.71 seconds. He also won the 200-meter freestyle in 2 minutes, 7.02 seconds. Patten had four top-three finishes at the meet.

Molly Green led the way for the Sheridan girls, tallying nine top-three finishes and two state titles. Green won the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:13.14, and she teamed with Pippin Robison, Zoe Robison and Piper Carroll to win the 400-meter medley relay in 4:58.95.

The Sheridan relay team — high school state champions a year ago and Sheridan Press Female Athletes of the Year for the 2016-17 season — combined for 18 of SST’s top-three finishes at the weekend’s state meet.

Rounding out Sheridan’s state champions was Jadyn Mullikin, who took first in the 15-16 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:11.03.

Seven SST swimmers will travel to Clovis, California, next week to compete in the Western Zone Championships. The girls high school swim season begins Aug. 14.

Other top-three finishers from the weekend were:

2. Pippin Robison, 100-meter freestyle 1:03.03

3. Molly Green, 100-meter freestyle 1:03.32

2. Piper Carroll, 15-16 100-meter backstroke 1:12.29

3. Carroll, 15-16 50-meter freestyle 28.17

2. Green, 50-meter freestyle 28.83

3. Jaylynn Morgan, 11-12 100-meter butterfly 1:26.10

3. Carroll, 15-16 200-meter IM 2:41.82

2. Green, 200-meter IM 2:43.24

2. Green, 17-99 400-meter freestyle 5:08.64

2. Oscar Patten, 17-99 400-meter freestyle 4:33.90

3. Green, 200-meter freestyle 2:23.76

3. Zoe Robison, 15-16 200-meter backstroke 2:44.33

2. Green, 200-meter backstroke 2:40.70

2. Green, 100-meter butterfly 1:07.74

3. Pippin Robison, 100-meter butterfly 1:09.89

2. Patten, 17-99 1500-meter freestyle 18:16.29

