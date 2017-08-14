Help support senior services with thrift store donations

S

heridan is a community filled with people with giving hearts. Green Boomerang sees this first hand. This summer we have seen so many generous donations that we have had to limit donations at times so that we have a safe working environment for our multi-talented volunteers. Your donations make a huge impact in our community by providing funding to the services and programs at the Sheridan Senior Center. While donations have been plentiful we are also seeing a large number of items that we are not able to sell.

We are taking this opportunity to share information on what we look for here at Green Boomerang.

We accept items Wednesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 p.m. To donate, we ask that you see a volunteer to assist you with your donation. Please refrain from dumping items at the door.

We accept clean, gently used items that are free from stains, tears or defect. Our volunteers take the time to inspect all of these items so that hopefully by the time they reach the floor we have weeded out damaged items or in special cases identified the damage prior to purchase. When inspecting items, we check to make sure that all the buttons are present, that zippers work and that pockets are empty. We pay special attention to collars, armpits and seams to make sure they are free from defect.

When donating plates and glasses, we ask that they are not chipped and are in sets. If you have individual or defective glass items please recycle those items. We only accept children’s or local history books that are in good condition. While we love donations of DVDs, CDs and records, we are not able to accept home-recorded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, CDs or DVDs. When donating items please make sure that all the pieces are with the item. When items are not complete we are not able to sell them. Please make sure that all electronic items are in working order and that their cords are not damaged or frayed. We do accept televisions if they are flat screen.

For health and safety reasons we are not able to accept mattresses, box springs, pillows, food items and items that are water soaked, moldy or smelly. We also do not accept car seats and helmets because we have no way to know if they have been involved in an accident. Drop-side cribs are not accepted because of the safety risks in using these items. Please refrain from bringing paint, chemicals, cleaning supplies, toxic materials, hazardous chemicals or materials, explosives, poisons, motor oil, firearms and weapons. Safety is always our priority for not only our volunteers, but also our much-valued customers.

It is recommended that you give us a call before bringing items to the store. We are limited on space and would hate to inconvenience someone by not having room to accept your donation, especially for furniture or large amounts of items. We do try our best to get things sorted and out quickly. You are more than welcome to enter the store through the back doors, but please refrain from asking our volunteers to price items and place them out for sale immediately. We have many volunteers that specialize in certain areas and items will be out as soon as possible. We pride ourselves in presenting your “gently used” items in an attractive display, cleaning and steaming along the way.

If you ever have questions on whether or not we accept a certain item or if you need help finding the appropriate place to donate something, please feel free to contact Green Boomerang at 675-1974.

If you are interested in volunteering please contact our volunteer director Terri Hayden at 672-2240, ext. 131.

Guest columnist Amanda Munford is the manager of the Senior Center’s Green Boomerang Thrift Shop. Center Stage is written by friends of the Senior Center for the Sheridan Community. It is a collection of insights and stories related to living well at every age.