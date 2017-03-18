Heath, a music standout, wins Summit Award

Academics for All congratulates Heather Heath, daughter of John and Cheryl Heath, as this week’s Summit Award winner.

Heath, a senior at Sheridan High School and member of the National Honor Society, has received academic letters for the last three years and maintains a cumulative GPA of 3.95. Her academic resume includes Advanced Placement environmental science, AP calculus as well as English 1010, a college course available to seniors. Her favorite subject is math.

Heath played volleyball her freshman and sophomore years but, realizing her passion for music, focused her extracurricular activities to that end. She has been involved in Spectrum and Honor Choir and District Choir her sophomore through senior years, was in the All-Northwest Choir her sophomore year and All-State Choir for the past two years.

Many readers may recognize Heath from her musical performances in the WYO Theater galas and Sheridan High School’s annual musicals. Her favorite performance was that of portraying Rose Alvarez, the strong, sassy and independent individual who was one of the lead characters in “Bye Bye Birdie.” She loved the character, the music and the dancing. In addition to her musical performances, Heath has competed in eight different local “Stars of Tomorrow” competitions both individually or in a group. Out of the eight competitions, Heath has placed in six. Her junior year she competed in a group that included Will Craft and Brynn Bateman. They received first place in division four and moved on to the district competition in Loveland, Colorado.

Heath takes private voice lessons and was nominated by her instructor, Stephanie Zukowski to audition for the Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Heath described this experience as, “the coolest thing I have ever done by far!” For the audition process, Heath had to prepare two pieces from “24 Italian Songs and Arias” and was required to sing them in Italian. She submitted her audio recording and was selected for the Honor’s Concert Choir, being one of approximately 450 students selected out of 18,000 internationally. The choir spent two and a half days practicing in New York City prior to the performance at Carnegie Hall.

“This opportunity gave me the chance to sing with the best singers around the world,” Heath said. “I will never forget the amazing sound made by this choir.”

Heath explained that the experience allowed her to further her knowledge in music and singing, having learned new techniques from an amazing conductor.

If you do not recognize Heath from her many performances, you may have seen her at the Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand, where she works in the summer. She manages to find time to give back to the community as well. Heath has coached second- and third-graders during soccer camp, helped out with the Pink Link run, Youth Chorale and Big Brothers Big Sisters, to name a few. Her hobbies include singing, playing the piano and participating in musicals. During the summer she enjoys hiking, camping and fishing.

When asked about role models Heath definitively said her dad and her uncle Chuck saying, “These men have shown me what true hard work and dedication looks like. I’ve never met two other people that have so much passion for what they have done or what they are currently doing.

“Plus, they are the two biggest goofballs I know!” she added.

Heath nominated Rhonda Bell for the Outstanding Teacher award due to the time and commitment she provides to each student while caring about their well-being as an individual.

“Heather can do anything she puts her mind to but has the maturity to know her own limits and make sound choices,” Bell said. “This allows her to do the best effort possible for all the activities in which she is involved. Heather is recruited by every teacher and activity director. She is an integral part of any team. I cannot elaborate enough on this young lady. It was a gift for me to have the privilege to be one of Heather’s teachers.”

Heath plans to attend either the University of Wyoming or Portland State to pursue a master’s degree in finance and a minor in music. Her plan is to combine her love of music and math, working as the chief financial officer for a company in the music industry. So also intends to teach voice lessons and start a children’s choir.