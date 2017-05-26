HEALTHWATCH: Good digestion – naturally

Most of us do not realize that good digestion starts with the sight and smell of food. The moment you start pulling out ingredients to make dinner, your brain sends messages to your gut to start the miraculous process of transforming our food into our own bodies.

You begin increasing gastric secretions such as hydrochloric acid and gastrin, as well as increasing gastric motility so food can move along the digestive tract. If we do not have the opportunity to get digestion flowing prior to our first bite with this “cephalic” stage, we may have more difficulty with the digestion process.

In addition, this process — like all the other steps to good digestion — works best when we are in a relaxed state. When we are overwhelmed with stress, overthinking or take in too much food, our digestive juices find it difficult to ignite the transformation process. I have often wondered if prayer before a meal evolved in part because it supports good digestion — a time to take a breath, relax and connect your senses to the meal presented.

More and more I see clients with digestive issues. In fact, it seems like the minority of clients have no or minimal digestive issues. Gastroparesis (delayed stomach emptying), reflux, significant bloating, irritable bowel syndrome and constipation all seem to be on the rise. Often I learn that the client has an unhealthy stress level, chooses processed foods and has a high sugar intake, or is on medications that affect good digestion. Each of these can significantly impact digestion, and specific nutrition interventions can improve or even resolve the digestive issue.

For example, too much sugar (more than 25-40 grams of sugar a day depending on the person) may increase intestinal permeability and affect hormone balance that is initially generated in the gut. Eighty to 90 percent of your serotonin is made in the gut, in part by the microbes in your digestive tract that feed off the food you eat. If you eat a lot of sugar, the production of serotonin may not be balanced in a way that promotes good peristalsis, or gut movement.

When someone visits me to address a digestive issue, I always start by learning about their stress, sleep, diet habits, activity and current medications. I also do a nutrition-focused physical review, looking at their skin, hair, mouth and fingernails.

With this information, we formulate the best nutrition plan to improve their health. When it comes to examining the diet, I am especially focused on the total sugar intake, fiber and ability to digest fiber, the amount of high quality proteins and the micronutrients. Though it is tempting to suggest a supplement to try to improve the problem, often the best solutions are found through lifestyle changes, including a more nourishing relationship with the plate.

Georgia Boley MS,RD,CFSP, is the owner of Tailored Nutrition LLC.