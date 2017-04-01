Health Watch: Parents who host lose the most

As prom and graduation season approaches, many parents will face the decision of whether or not to allow underage teens to drink alcohol in their homes.

Many parents may think that allowing their teens and their teens’ friends to drink at home under adult supervision keeps kids safe and leads to healthier attitudes about drinking. The truth is that there are serious negative consequences for both parents and teens.

Parents influence attitudes about alcohol. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, when teens feel they have their parents’ approval to drink, they drink more and more often when they are not with their parents. When teens drink, they binge drink 90 percent of the time so they’re not “drinking responsibly.” When teens binge drink, it puts them at a greater chance for risky sexual behavior, physical and sexual assault, unintentional accidents and even death.

Here are some common myths and misperceptions related to underage drinking:

Myth: Providing alcohol to teens at home decreases the risk for continued drinking as teens get older.

Truth: Parents should be aware that supplying alcohol to minors actually increases the risk for continued drinking in the teenage years and leads to subsequent problem drinking later in life. Drinking at a young age leads to higher likelihood of alcoholism.

Myth: Young people from European cultures whose parents give them alcohol at an early age learn to drink more responsibly than their American counterparts.

Truth: The World Health Organization cites global longitudinal studies that found the earlier young people start drinking, the more likely they are to experience alcohol-related injury and alcohol dependence later in life.

Myth: Some parents believe that being too strict about adolescent drinking during high school will cause teens to drink more when they leave the home and do not have as much parental oversight.

Truth: Research from The Partnership Attitude Tracking Study reveals that teens who perceive their parents to be more permissive about alcohol use are more likely to abuse alcohol and to use other drugs.

Myth: Parents who serve alcohol to teenagers at home are under no legal jeopardy.

Truth: Wyoming has penalties for people who host underage drinking parties. State statute says, “any person who sells, furnishes, gives or causes to be sold, furnished or given away any alcoholic liquor or malt beverage to any person under the age of 21 years, who is not his legal ward, medical patient or member of his immediate family, is guilty of a misdemeanor.” The possible punishment associated with conviction is a maximum six-month jail sentence, a fine of up to $750 or both.

Jennifer White, MS, LPC, is the clinical director at the Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.