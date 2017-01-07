Health Watch: Following HIPAA in a smaller community

Friendly neighbors, short lines, light traffic. Those are all some of the benefits of living in a smaller town.

So why did that lady you recognized in the grocery line totally ignore you? You know her from somewhere, but you can’t put your finger on it. You distinctly remember her being nice. Maybe she’s just rude.

Or, maybe she is protecting your privacy.

On a day-to-day basis most people don’t think about the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which largely came to be as medical offices switched to electronic medical records and privacy became a concern. The legislation not only helps keep your health information safe from criminals, but also ensures privacy regarding your health.

HIPAA required the Secretary of Health and Human Services to issue privacy regulations governing individually identifiable health information. That kind of information includes an individual’s past, present or future physical of mental health or condition; the provision of health care to the individual; or the past, present or future payment for the provision of health care to the individual. This can include one’s name, address, birth date and Social Security number in reference to your health care.

If a health care professional addresses a patient in public it may give someone the impression that you had medical reason to know that doctor, nurse, therapist, chiropractor or whomever.

In Sheridan, it is a little different. Do you know Dr. Milner because of hockey or did he fix your hip? It could be both.

Chances are folks know medical professionals for a variety of reasons, not just from that one really embarrassing trip to the emergency department. This is one of the nice things about our area.

But, many health care professionals exercise caution to ensure privacy and patient trust.

Being raised by nurses who worked for 30 years in Sheridan filled my childhood with some terrifying scenarios and random strangers asking me about my parents. Now that my father has retired, I am told how they wish he would have come out of retirement to start their IV last week. This familiarity with our health care providers builds a kind of trust that we like and even expect.

It also builds relationships that become the professionals’ burden to manage. Their responsibility is to keep any and all medical information private to the point of even privatizing the fact that a patient has medical information in the first place — just to be safe.

So before you assume that the nurse at your family doctor is really mean outside of work, smile at him and just say “hello.” Maintaining ethical principles in not hard work, sometimes it’s just one sided.

Kara Bacon is an adjunct faculty member at Sheridan College and certified massage therapist at Zen the Salon.