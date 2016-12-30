Health Watch: How to avoid too much iron

Hemochromatosis is one of the most common genetic disorders in the United States. It is a condition where the body absorbs and stores too much iron. The extra iron builds up in several organs, especially the liver, and can cause serious damage. Without treatment, the disease can cause these organs to fail. Over 1 million people in the United States have this disorder.

The most effective treatment for hemochromatosis is to donate blood as frequently as your doctor advises you to. In addition to donating blood, the following nutrition tips can also be helpful:

• Avoid iron supplements or multivitamins containing iron.

The RDA for iron is 10-15mg/day. You should try not to exceed this in your diet. You can ask your dietitian for a complete list of iron content in different foods.

• Avoid taking Vitamin C supplements, especially with food.

Vitamin C increases absorption of iron. Try to drink vitamin C-rich juices, such as orange juice, between meals. Whole fruits and vegetables that contain vitamin C are fine in normal serving sizes (such as 1 orange, 1/2 cup strawberries, or 1/2 cup broccoli.) Avoid alcohol.

Alcohol and iron together can cause more liver damage. If you have liver disease and hereditary hemochromatosis, avoid alcohol completely. If you have hereditary hemochromatosis but don’t have liver disease, don’t drink more than one to two alcoholic beverages a day.

• Avoid eating raw shellfish.

People with hereditary hemochromatosis are susceptible to infections, especially those caused by certain bacteria in raw shellfish.

• Drinking tea with your meal can keep your body from absorbing iron.

Phytic and tannic acids are two food components that, when consumed in large amounts, prevent the absorption of iron. Phytic acid is found in rye bread and other foods made from whole grains. Phytic acid is also found in non-herbal teas. Tannic acid is found in commercial black and pekoe teas, coffee, cola drinks, chocolate and red wines.

Georgia Boley MS,RD, is the owner of Tailored Nutrition LLC.