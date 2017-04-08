Health watch: Alcohol and your health

“It is true that many were injured by intoxicating drink, but none seemed to think the injury arose from the use of a bad thing, but from the abuse of a very good thing.”

– President Abraham Lincoln

April is National Alcohol Awareness Month. Though drinking alcohol in excess leads to significant increased risk of multiple diseases, drinking in moderation may benefit a few people. Drinking in moderation is defined as one drink a day for women, and two drinks a day for men. A drink is 5 fluid ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces hard liquor or 12 ounces of beer.

It is important to note there are two key messages to “drinking in moderation.” One is the serving, and the other is limiting servings a day. Drinking once a week, having three to four glasses of wine on Friday night, is not considered drinking in moderation and therefore does not have the potential health benefits, only the potential health risks.

For those with an increased genetic risk of any type of cancer, alcohol is best avoided. This is especially true for those with a family history of breast, liver, colon, stomach, pharynx, esophagus, larynx, oral cavity or rectal cancer. The American Institute for Cancer Research suggests that there is no truly “safe” level of alcohol consumption that does not promote cancer. Conversely, for those with a genetic background for a high risk of heart disease, drinking alcohol in moderation may have some benefit. Primarily this is through alcohol’s effect on HDL, often referred to as “good cholesterol.” Alcohol consumption in moderation may raise HDL as much as 30 percent, providing a protective effect from heart disease.

When pooling all adult ages and genders together, moderate alcohol drinkers have the lowest number of deaths per year compared to those that don’t drink. This may be related to the benefit on the cardiovascular system, as well as potentially enhanced relaxation and social interaction. However, it is not appropriate to recommend to a non-drinker to begin drinking as the risks outweigh the benefits. High alcohol consumers have a significant increased risk in number of deaths per year. This is especially true for young adults; alcohol is the leading cause of death among persons between ages 15 to 24.

To maximize the potential health benefits of drinking alcohol in moderation, it is best to drink alcohol slowly; no more than one drink in 1.5 hours. Drinking slowly allows the liver to break down the alcohol so that it is less likely to cause cell damage. Dehydration risk may be reduced by alternating between an alcoholic beverage and a non-alcoholic beverage. Consuming alcohol with meals will help slow its absorption, and seems to enhance its protective effects on the cardiovascular system, in part because the effect of alcohol on HDL cholesterol levels is believed to be greater when the liver is processing nutrients from a meal.

Certain alcoholic drinks have additional health promoting components. This includes the anthocyanins and resveratrol in red wine, the agave in tequila and certainly brewers yeast, or Saccharomyces cerevisiae, in various beverages, including beer. Choosing these over other alcoholic choices may be a better health choice, but of course only when drinking in moderation, and not for those with genetic history of cancer.

Georgia Boley is the owner of Tailored Nutrition, LLC.