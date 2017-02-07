Hawks rebound with a win over Rock Springs Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks responded to a disappointing Friday night performance with a commanding win over Rock Springs Saturday.

The Hawks took down the Miners in a 6-1 contest, outshooting Rock Springs 42-18.

“The team was very disappointed at how Friday night went, and they responded with a dominating game Saturday morning,” Hawks head coach Kirk Viren said.

The Hawks got things started with a short-handed goal from Thomas Moore and didn’t let up on the gas pedal from there. Blake Billings got a hat trick with goals in the first, second and third periods, while Toby Jacobs sent two shots into the back of the net to round out the scoring.

The hot offensive performance came despite the team playing short-handed for most of the game. The Hawks spent 32 minutes in the penalty box, and Rock Springs did not have any penalties called against it throughout the game.

Penalties included two 10-minute misconduct penalties.

Sheridan remains at the top of the standings going into the final two games of the season with a 12-2-0 record. The team also clinched the regular season title with Saturday’s win.

The Hawks will take on Riverton twice at home this weekend to wrap up the regular season before heading to the state tournament.