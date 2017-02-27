Hawks fall in back-and-forth high school hockey championship

SHERIDAN — The Pinedale Glaciers scored four third-period goals in a victory over the Sheridan Hawks high school hockey team in Sunday’s state championship.

The Glaciers beat the top-seeded Hawks 7-5, earning Sheridan the state B runner-up title.

“It was a dogfight down to the very end, and I could not be more proud of the way those young men went out there and battled, leaving it all out there on the ice,” Sheridan first-year head coach Kirk Viren said.

The Hawks opened the 2017 state tournament with a 5-4 win over Laramie Saturday. Sheridan jumped to a 3-0 lead thanks to first-period goals by Samuel Boyles, Trapper Morey and Blake Billings. Walker Billings scored off a Blaine Miranda assist five minutes into the second period to give Sheridan a 4-0 lead.

Blake Billings added another goal in the second period, but Laramie scored three in the second, as well, to close the gap.

Sheridan went scoreless in the third period but held Laramie to just one goal and secured the 5-4 win and a trip to the championship. Gregg Sampson saved 23 of 27 shots in the win.

Sunday’s championship was a little more even and saw Sheridan playing some catchup at different points throughout the game.

Having split the regular-season series one game each, the Hawks and Glaciers never let the other gain complete control Sunday. The two teams were dead even with 37 shots apiece.

Pinedale scored first just over three minutes into the game, and Sheridan tied it up less than three minutes later. The teams sat squared at 1 after the opening period.

From there, the Glaciers took a two-goal lead in the second period, but Sheridan quickly responded.

Goals by Blake Billings and Toby Jacobs brought the game back to a 3-3 tie at the end of the period and nearly had the lead before a goal was disallowed.

Again, the two sides traded goals in the first five minutes of the final period, with Sheridan taking its first lead on a Morey goal 4:40 in before Pinedale answered 34 seconds later.

That’s when the Glaciers took over.

Pinedale scored two goals in a 23-second span 10 minutes into the period, including one from Damion Williams to give him a hat trick for the day. Sheridan cut it to 1 with another Blake Billings goal at the 13:29 mark and nearly tied it again with a shot off the post, but Pinedale’s Cody Crumb sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the closing seconds.

Crumb also finished with a hat trick for the Glaciers.

Blake Billings led Sheridan with four goals on the weekend, and Barak Broad contributed three assists, all in the championship game. Morey finished with a goal and an assist.

The Hawks finished the season 16-3.

Sheridan’s high school squad isn’t finished though. Viren said the team will play a few more games in Montana over the next several weeks and continue training for the next two months, giving the underclassmen a jumpstart into next season — a perk of the new indoor rink.

“The loss does sting, especially for this group of seniors who are moving on,” Viren said. “But they set the bar high and left in place a culture of success we are building on.

“We as a team are resolved to put in the work and time to get back to this game and bring home a title for Sheridan,” he added.