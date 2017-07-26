Hawkins sworn in as new officer for SPD

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department welcomed Ben Hawkins on as an officer during his Tuesday swearing in ceremony.

“We have a very tough process to get through, and Ben passed it with flying colors,” SPD Chief Richard Adriaens said during the ceremony. “To get to this point is significant. Now he’s off to the academy here in a few weeks and that’ll be the next test for him to do.”

Hawkins moved from Connersville, Indiana, to Wyoming in 1998.

He graduated from Sheridan High School in 2011 and then from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“I don’t know how long it takes to become a Wyoming resident, but I think 1998 to 2017 is long enough in my book,” Adriaens said.

After hiring on with SPD, Hawkins learned how to work at the city’s dispatch center.

“It’s always fun to go in and look at everybody’s face when they’re in there the first few days,” Adriaens said.

Hawkins will attend the police academy for 14 weeks and return to Sheridan to begin on-the-job training.

“There’s a lot to the job and I think the next steps will be what I’m looking forward to the most,” Hawkins told The Sheridan Press. “I know it’s something new every day so I’m looking forward to that most. It’s not this monotonous thing over and over.”