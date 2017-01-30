Hattervig joins juvenile justice drug court team

SHERIDAN — The juvenile justice drug court team recently welcomed a new member to the staff — Maureen Hattervig. After spending 10 and a half years with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, Hattervig felt a call to move into a different venue within Sheridan.

“I just wanted a different scenery,” Hattervig said. “After working there for 10 and a half years, I felt led to be more community involved. (VOA) serves Sheridan, the community, but it’s the whole state plus some contracts with the tribes around Wyoming and Montana. I wanted to be more involved with Sheridan community.”

Well-prepped start

Jumping back and forth between the men and women’s recovery homes at the VOA, Hattervig gained an extensive knowledge for recovery care as a client resource specialist, case manager for the transitional program, group work, clinician and supervisor. She led several groups with the VOA, making for a smooth transition into therapy for adult drug court participants.

Hattervig keeps busy with around 25 clients who meet for group three times a week, then individual meetings following group and meetings with the other juvenile justice staff members. The team works collaboratively to ensure the success of the drug court clients. They meet for judicial review every first and third Tuesday of the month and again every Wednesday for staff updates with administrator Dan Lindley and probation officer Jennifer Palser.

“It was always helpful to get other perspectives on how the people were seeing the client, what was going on, and sometimes just to help think outside the box,” Hattervig said about the VOA, comparing it to the collaborative meetings with juvenile justice.

Understanding is key

Each client presents new challenges for Hattervig. Working solely with the adult drug court clients, she often struggles with wanting to help her client more than they want to help themselves.

“It’s been interesting trying to meet everyone where they’re at,” Hattervig said. “I can’t push my values on them. If I had their life and wouldn’t be happy doesn’t mean they aren’t happy.”

While working at the VOA, she dealt with clients who all suffered life-altering addictions, often times in life or death situations. In drug court, not all are necessarily addicts but need an intervention. Even with a different spectrum of clientele, Hattervig works on making group meetings fun and informative.

“In group, I like to mix things up, I like to be creative, so sometimes that can be a challenge,” she said. “That’s the fun part of the job, too. I know they have to be here. They’re adults. They have to come in from 8 to 10:30 Monday, Wednesday, Friday and so I want them to at least enjoy it sometimes.”

Initial plans

Despite several aptitude tests telling her otherwise, Hattervig remained determined to become a lawyer before settling into a counseling-type job instead.

“When I was in high school, I would take aptitude tests and they would say counselor,” Hattervig said. “I was like I don’t want to be a counselor because I had this idea of what a lawyer is in my head and my grandfather was a lawyer. I would go back and retake the aptitude tests to switch some answers around to make it lawyer, and it never changed.”

After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Hattervig took time off and eventually started working for WYSTAR, now known as VOA.

Fulfilling a larger purpose

The team appreciates Hattervig’s presence and replacement of the past therapist, who had “big shoes to fill.”

“(Hattervig) got right into it and has been a great addition,” Lindley said while introducing her during the monthly Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board meeting Jan. 24. (She’s) getting right into the game for us and doing a great job and we’re happy to have her here…It’s worked out well and I’m able to catch my breath too, which is nice.”

Hattervig said she looks forward to continuing to learn and improve her work with adult drug court clients.

“I also love to help empower people to be the best version of themselves that they can be and help them to find happiness and peace in life,” Hattervig said.