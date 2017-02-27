Hastings wins third state title; Broncs finish ninth

CASPER — Before Sheridan High School’s Hayden Hastings stepped on the mat in front of thousands at the Casper Events Center, head coach Tyson Shatto had just a few words of encouragement for his star wrestler.

“Hey, go out there and get one more,” Shatto said.

Hastings already had plenty — two state championships, and he was revered as one of the top, if not the top, wrestler in the state.

But in his last time in a blue and gold singlet, Hastings did exactly what his coach told him to do. He got one more.

Hastings ended his career with his third state championship in a second-round pin against Cheyenne East’s Thomas Neal Saturday during the state tournament in Casper.

“It feels pretty good seeing all the hard work I’ve put in come together,” Hastings said after his final match.

Hastings (170 pounds) ended his season with a perfect 36-0 record and recorded pins all the way through the state tournament.

Just as he had done all season, Hastings dominated his opponent in his final match.

After controlling the first round and jumping out to a 6-2 lead, Hastings easily locked up a cradle within the opening seconds of the second period. It didn’t take long after Hastings got the right grip on his opponent for the referee to blow the whistle, slap the mat and raise the Sheridan wrestler’s hand in the air.

“I just kept to my game plan,” Hastings said. “I just wanted to keep pressuring, be dominant, be physical. I wanted to show the state and the nation that I am one of the best wrestlers, and I am not going anywhere.”

Head coach Tyson Shatto said Hastings’ final outing for the Broncs mirrored every one of his contests this year. Taking control of every match from start to finish, Shatto said his star wrestler’s approach to each match led him to the success that he had.

“He does it by just being in control, staying in position, staying on his attack and wearing down the guys,” Shatto said. “He can score in all positions and can find ways to win from anywhere.”

Hastings’ high school career includes four state finals appearances and three state titles, four Ron Thon Memorial Tournament belts and several national tournament finishes. He’s currently the 15th-ranked 170-pound high school wrestler in the nation, according to FloWrestling.

He will wrestle for head coach Mark Branch at the University of Wyoming next fall.

“He’s without a doubt the best to put on a Sheridan wrestling singlet,” Shatto said. “For our young kids, it’s something to aspire to.”

Earlier in the season, Shatto told The Sheridan Press that “there was a lot of new” on his team. Since then, his team took huge strides.

“There was a lot of new, there was a lot of frustration at the beginning,” Shatto said. “But coming out of the middle of the season, there was a lot of progression, and we are seeing some positive things.”

As a team, the Broncs finished ninth at the state tournament, a placing that Shatto is pleased with, given the youth on his team.

The upperclassmen led the way for the Broncs on Saturday, though, with six wrestlers, including Hastings, placing in the tournament.

Senior Trenten Heil (132) made his last match his best. In the consolation finals, Heil rebounded from his upset loss in the semifinals to win a thrilling triple-overtime match to take third place in his bracket.

Carter Mangus (220) and Jacek Aksamit (182) finished their careers with fourth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively, at the tournament. Quinn Heyneman took fifth at 138, and Trevon Covolo took fifth at 126, as well.

“I can’t say enough about my coaching staff; I can’t say enough about the way these kids worked and persevered,” Shatto said. “There were some frustrating times; there were some trying times. But all in all, I am very happy with the way we ended the post season, and we have a lot to build on in the future.”