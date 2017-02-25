Hastings prepares for championship bout

SHERIDAN — After the first day of the Wyoming state wrestling action, Sheridan grapplers sit in the top ten as a team with 62 points. Broncs grappler Hayden Hastings holds onto his undefeated record for a chance at the state title on Saturday. Both Trenton Heil and Carter Mangus earned sixth-place finishes in the state.

Both 106-pound wrestlers fell out of the tournament on day one. Alicia Stewart, holding a 10-17 season record, fell to Nena Sowers from Evanston in the first bout, followed by a 1:49 fall to Zach Vasquez from Rock Springs to end Stewart’s season.

Connor Goss saw a loss and a win at 106s, falling to Jace Palmer of Casper in the first round and overpowering Easton Hawkins of Laramie in the second with a fall at 2:37. Goss faces Nena Sowers of Evanston Saturday for consolation round two action. Goss scored three points for the Broncs.

Matthew Legler scored three points for Sheridan at 113s, falling to Cody Price of Green River in the first round and beating Jacob Westover from Cheyenne Central by fall at 4:08.

Seth Orlandi scored one point with a consolation round win against Aidan Martin of Cheyenne East by decision after losing to Johnathan Vroman of Cheyenne Central in the opening bout.

Trevon Covolo, one of Sheridan’s two 126 wrestlers lost in the first round against Natrona County’s Tevyn Martinez but found a win by fall over Daniel Frentheway of Cheyenne Central.

Sheridan’s other 126-pounder Kel Tritschler secured four team points with a first-round win by fall over Cade Schmidt of Laramie. Green River’s Gage Byers beat Tritschler in the quarterfinal round.

Trenton Heil finished sixth in the state after overpowering Nate Merrill of Laramie in the opening 132 bout and Chase Peppers of Rock Springs in the quarterfinal. Bryton Winchell won by decision over Heil to steal the fifth-place medal from the Bronc.

Sheridan’s 138-pound wrestler Quinn Heyneman scored two team points after beating Connor McCoy of Cheyenne South by decision in the first bout and falling to Evanston’s Sam Lester in quarterfinal action.

Both Sheridan’s 145-pound wrestlers lost out to both their competitors at the state tournament. Chance Quarterman lost out to Tristan Profaizer and Landin Eldrige, and his teammate Drake DeCastro fell to Malek Wagstaff and Garrett Harris.

Sheridan’s Steen Avery, wrestling at 152s, lost to Kelly Walsh’s Pollo Hermosillo in the first round but came back to beat Cheyenne East’s Lucas Mizel in his first bout in the consolation bracket.

Leif Norskog lost out to both Logan Hess and Gavin Ferguson by fall at 152s.

Hayden Hastings dominated state action on Friday, earning a place in the finals on Saturday after three wins by fall against Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Gauthier, Laramie’s Ben Graeff and Campbell County’s Riley Mitchell. Hastings boasts a perfect record of 31-0, not counting his three state meet wins.

Jacek Aksamit, wrestling at 182s, made it to the quarterfinals after a win by fall over Chris Schmidt of Kelly Walsh, but lost to Natrona County’s Daniel Slack in 4:38.

Carter Mangus of Sheridan placed sixth in 220s after losing out to Green River’s Jordan Tucker in the semifinal bout on Friday. Mangus beat out Zachary Shippy of Campbell County and Yahay Schraiber of Natrona County to make it to the semifinal round.

Also wrestling 220s for Sheridan is Jacob Hallam, who lost to Jordan Tucker in the quarterfinal round.

Bronc 285-pound wrestler Wesley Ndago lost out to both Cheyenne South’s Robert Hernandez and Cheyenne Centra’ls Casey Pushchak during Friday’s Wyoming state wrestling championships.