Hastings becomes two-time All-American

SHERIDAN — Hayden Hastings may be done wrestling at Sheridan High School, but his career is far from over.

The three-time Wyoming state champion traveled to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to compete in the National High School Coaches Association Folkstyle Wrestling National Championship.

He was one of 30 Wyoming wrestlers to compete at the tournament — one of 10 seniors — and one of just five from the state to earn the title of All-American.

Hastings went 5-2 for a seventh-place finish in the 170-pound weight division, and the results made him a two-time All-American wrestler.

The Sheridan Bronc dominated out the gate, winning his first three matches. He beat New York’s Brandon Devivio 17-2 in the round of 64 before winning his next two matches by pinfall against Florida’s Raul Gierbolini (2:45) and Pennsylvania’s Gavin Wilkerson (4:32).

Hastings carried some momentum into the quarterfinals, snatching the first point over Georgia’s Caleb Little with an escape in the second period. But Little earned a takedown in the period and an escape in the final round to secure a tight 3-1 victory over the Sheridan wrestler.

Hastings went on to win his first consolation match over North Carolina’s Hunter Queen in another very tight 3-2 battle. Nevada’s Andrew Berreyesa got the best of Hastings in the consolation semifinals before Hastings closed the tournament on a high note, a pin of Virginia’s Kade Sanders (1:47) for seventh place.

Little went on to take second in the division, falling to Florida’s Bryce Rogers in the championship via a 3-1 decision.

Hastings finished his senior season at Sheridan undefeated and took home the 170-pound state title. He also became Wyoming’s first ever four-time Ron Thon Memorial Tournament champion.

He’ll wrestle at the University of Wyoming next fall.