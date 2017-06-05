Hastings a Milward-Simpson finalist

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s Hayden Hastings may be finished with his career as a Bronc, but he’s still receiving recognition for his work over the past four years.

Hastings was announced as one of five finalists for Wyoming’s Milward-Simpson Award, given to the top senior athlete in the state. The award recognizes athletes who excelled in multiple sports during all four years of their high school careers. This is the 42nd year for the award.

Hastings made a name for himself on the mats with the SHS wrestling team and was part of the Broncs’ state championship football teams as a junior and senior. As a wrestler, Hastings won three state championships and won the prestigious Ron Thon Memorial Tournament four straight years. He also earned All-American status as he went undefeated in his final two seasons at SHS.

Hastings was named The Sheridan Press’ 2016-17 Male Athlete of the Year last month.

He is the first Sheridan male finalist since Riley Ryan in 2012. Big Horn’s Colby Wollenman won the award in 2011, and Sheridan’s Austin Woodward took the prize in 2010.

Sheridan County had two female finalists — Big Horn’s Bailey Bard and Sheridan’s Robbi Ryan — last year. Ryan won the award.

Other nominees for the Milward-Simpson Award include: Torrington’s Logan Harris, Douglas’ Eric Jamerman, Riverton’s Easton Paxton and Pine Bluffs’ Hunter Thompson.

The Milward-Simpson girls finalists are: Mountain View’s Hannah Behunin, Jackson’s Anna Gibson, Gillette’s Kalina Smith, Cheyenne East’s Cosette Stellern and Thermopolis’ Jules Ward.

The awards will be presented June 17 in Cody.