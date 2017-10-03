FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Harvest Moon tournament benefitting SHS tennis

SHERIDAN — Competitors have until 6 p.m. Wednesday to sign up for the Harvest Moon Doubles Tennis Tournament. The tournament benefits the Sheridan High School tennis teams.

The cost to participate is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Each doubles team will be randomly drawn to pair one student with one adult in two divisions — junior varsity for less experienced players and varsity for more experienced teams.

The tournament begins Saturday at 8 a.m., and each team is guaranteed at least two matches. Players can also purchase mulligans for $5 each — up to three — and the entry fee includes a potluck lunch Saturday. Each player is asked to bring a main dish, salad or dessert.

The event will be capped at 48 players.

For more information or to sign up, contact SHS tennis coach Bob Faurot at 751-5819.

Entry fees can be paid in advance or at the tournament.

