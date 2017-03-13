Harper saying goodbye to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The silent, yet integral fixture of the 4th Judicial District Court room, Geri Harper, will serve her last day as a court reporter in Sheridan on April 7.

The swift bouncing of her fingers will cease for at least six months while she moves back to her home in Modesto, California, and settles back into her role as mom to her two sons living in northern California and one daughter living in Texas.

“I’ve had so many great opportunities and made so many friends,” Harper said. “That’s going to be hard, but on the flip side, I need to go home and be a mom now. I have a new daughter-in-law as of April 13. I want to be a part of their lives. I’ve been gone in Wyoming for a long time now.”

Harper still owns a house in Modesto. Her immediate next plan is to watch her eldest son, Vince, marry his fiancé on April 13. After that, a six-month break will allow her to organize and simplify her home.

Harper holds degrees in court reporting and remains fully credentialed as a minister with the Assembly of God Church. With a tool belt a mile wide, her options remain endless.

“That’s what I’d like to do when I retire, something in ministry but I’m not quite sure,” Harper said. “I don’t know what’s going to be next.”

Harper is sure to stay busy, though, as she mentions missionary work in Ireland or possibly working as a pastor for the national Christian radio station, K-LOVE, teaching at the bible colleges near Modesto or even the possibility of working in the court reporting department at the school from which she received her bachelor’s degree.

“I don’t know what will be offered to me. I don’t know what’s out there. I just know the Lord’s got it all figured out, so it makes it fun,” Harper said. “It’s a new adventure. I’m looking forward to it.”

Harper’s successor, Rachel Pacheco, also hails from California, coming to Sheridan for a change of pace.

“There’s no place better for her to make that than in Sheridan, Wyoming, because Sheridan is a wonderful place to live,” Harper said.

Harper choked up mentioning the goodbyes that await her in the next month or so.

“I’m sad to be leaving all of my friends and the attorneys I work with and Judge Fenn, especially, and the staff in our office,” she said. “It’s going to be a sad day when I walk away from here. But, it’s time.”