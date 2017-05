Hang-gliders fly-in set for weekend

SHERIDAN — This weekend, hang-gliders will descend on Dayton.

Hang-gliders from across the nation come to the Bighorn Mountains to leap and soar above the valley.

They will take off at Sand Turn turnout in the Bighorns, off Highway 14 just outside Dayton.

For more information, contact Johann Nield at 751-1138 or wyomingwings@wyoming.com.

The event is wind and weather permitting, but is scheduled for Saturday through Monday.