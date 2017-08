BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The annual hang gliders fly-in will take place over the Labor Day weekend in the Bighorn Mountains.

Those not jumping can watch and photograph hang-gliders as they soar over the area. They take off at the Sand Turn turnout off U.S. Highway 14 West just outside of Dayton. For additional information, contact Johann Nield at 751-1138 or wyomingwings.com.

The event takes place wind and weather permitting.