Hallmark Building renovation will benefit WYO Theater, college

SHERIDAN — While right now the Hallmark Building in downtown Sheridan resembles an empty shell with exposed brick and baseboards, it won’t take long for it to transform into one of the most premiere centers for arts in the region.

The Hallmark Building, located north of the WYO Theater in downtown Sheridan, will get a face-lift in the coming months that will benefit the WYO Theater and help Sheridan College further develop programs.

“This helps us recruit students and faculty and helps them succeed at their education,” said Dr. Susan Bigelow, vice president for external relations and economic development at Sheridan College. “We are very excited that our theater students are able to participate in theater in a theater center downtown.”

The building will be frequently used by the WYO Theater, but Sheridan College students also plan to put the building to good use.

The majority of the theater department programs at the college will be housed at the building, including several classrooms and hands-on opportunities for students at SC.

“It’s really hard to learn something like lighting and sound in a classroom,” said Erin Butler, executive director of the WYO Theater. “This will allow students to get hands-on experience and learn those types of skills.”

Other additions to be utilized by college students include a dance studio. The building housed a private dance studio several years ago, but the new addition will feature state-of-the-art flooring, among other features.

“It will be nice because people remember going up the stairs and going to the old dance studio,” Butler said. “Now, we can teach the next generation of dancers.”

But those involved in the project say that the culture of theater that will continue to develop as a result of the project is key.

Renovations of the building, Butler said, could make Sheridan a regional hub for a performing arts community.

“It transforms it into a full performing arts center,” Butler said. “It attracts more acts, and students will be exposed to that.”

Butler said that if the work had not been put into it, the building may have fallen into complete disrepair and been salvageable. The building was originally constructed in 1903.

The portion of the project that will expand the first floor lobby should be completed by September — just in time for the beginning of the WYO Theater’s performance season. While this is just the first phase of the project, and it may take several years before the entire renovation is completed, Bigelow said she’s excited for the completion of the project.

“We are very excited that our students will be able to participate in theater in an actual theater,” Bigelow said. “Studying in a theater building downtown, working alongside professionals — I don’t think it can get any better than that.”