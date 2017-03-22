Habitat for Humanity receives $50,000 grant

SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has been awarded $50,000 from Thrivent Financial to support the Thrivent Builds with Habitat for Humanity program.

The program is an ongoing multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership between Habitat for Humanity International and Thrivent Financial, which helps create safe, decent, affordable housing across the globe.

Locally, the program will fund the construction of a home for the Peak family in Sheridan to be completed by year end of 2017.

Thrivent Builds Homes focuses on improving communities by helping Habitat build homes in partnership with low-income families. In Sheridan, one Thrivent Builds Home will be built this year. This will be the eighth Thrivent Build home built in the commmunity.

To kick off this year’s Thrivent Builds Home, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns in partnership with Thrivent Financial will be hosting an event at the Luminous Brewhouse on April 11 from 5-7 p.m.

The entire community is invited to celebrate and learn how to further support this year’s build and the Peak family.

For more information about Thrivent Builds programs, see Thriventbuilds.com.

To learn about local volunteer opportunities with Habitat, see sheridanhabitat.org.