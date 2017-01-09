Habitat for Humanity receives $30,000 grant

SHERIDAN — The Standish Family Foundation of The Community Foundation for a Greater Capital Region recently granted $30,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.

Construction on Habitat homes continues year round. In August, HFHEB approved five new families to partner as Habitat homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns is a nonprofit organization serving Sheridan County that builds affordable homes for families, giving them the strength, independence and stability through they need to make a better life for themselves.

Formed in 1991, HFHEB has built more than 40 homes for families, including almost 150 children in Sheridan County.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns or to donate, see sheridanhabitat.org or contact Christine Christopherson at 307-672-3848.