Habitat for Humanity to host event at Luminous Brewhouse

SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns will host its 2017 kickoff event Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse.

The event will allow attendees to meet Thrivent Home recipients, learn how to get involved, a grant award and check presentation.

It will also feature light appetizers and desserts.

For additional information, contact Habitat executive director Christine Christopherson at 763-7476.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.