Habitat for Humanity purchases six Poplar Grove lots

SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has partnered with developer John Muecke through the purchase of six residential lots in phase four of the Poplar Grove Subdivision. This marks the second purchase of lots in this cul-de-sac specifically for the construction of Habitat homes.

In 2013 HFHEB purchased 13 lots in the Poplar Grove Subdivision through donations from the Homer A. & Mildred S Scott Foundation and the Joe & Arlene Watt Foundation. There are eight lots left to build on from this original purchase, with two homes currently under construction.

The continued partnership secures another 2-3 years of building for Habitat and will have immeasurable impact on the lives of the future families who partner with Habitat to become homeowners.

Support from community partners and donors, including substantial funding from the Standish Family Foundation of The Community Foundation of the Greater Capital Region allowed for the purchase of these additional lots. Completion of the building of Habitat homes in the Poplar Grove Subdivision will mark the largest construction endeavor by Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns since its inception in 1994.