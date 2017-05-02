Habitat for Humanity impacts many hands, hearts

SHERIDAN — In 2011, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns accepted the housing application for Christine Christopherson and her family.

Six years later, Christopherson serves as the executive director of the local nonprofit. Many say her story proves the effectiveness of the Habitat program in Sheridan, as well as its wide-reaching impact.

“I didn’t expect anything to come of it,” Christopherson said of when she applied for a home. “There were a lot of families (at the meeting I attended) and I hadn’t heard of Habitat before. I didn’t really know what they did.”

Christopherson is in her second year as executive director and just recently moved out of her Habitat home in Ranchester to a home in Sheridan.

“Everything just kind of built up,” Christopherson said about receiving the executive director position. “All the pieces fell together and I was able to have this opportunity to serve Habitat on a larger scale than I ever thought possible. It’s pretty incredible.”

Since 1994, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns built more than 40 homes and placed more than 120 children into those homes.

The Sheridan-based team plans to build two more foundations this fall and fill three Habitat homes. It takes more than just Christopherson, though, to raise the walls of each home.

Application process

Each applicant must prove demonstrated need, a willingness to partner through “sweat equity hours,” and must prove an ability to pay for the mortgage.

After Habitat receives the applications, staff members complete a home visit to evaluate the housing need and assess the applicant’s willingness to partner. Once chosen, it takes anywhere from 12 to 18 months to complete the home.

“It usually doesn’t take that long because we have a great volunteer base and a great construction supervisor and assistant, but (we estimate that time) just to cover our bases,” Christopherson said.

The same application process applies to those looking to move into an already-built home or those not in Habitat housing that need critical repairs through the A Brush with Kindness program.

“It’s specifically for those individuals who already own their homes, but who need critical repairs or maintenance or weatherization done for their homes that they can’t afford to do or don’t have the skills to do themselves,” Christopherson said of A Brush with Kindness.

Working hands

A multitude of volunteers contribute to each home.

Homeowners must contribute 250 to 500 “sweat equity hours” toward their home or another project. Consistent partners in the community include Wells Fargo, who have contributed both physical labor and funding since 2008 through the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation. Sheridan’s local Wells Fargo tries to contribute to two homes each year.

“The thing that I like the most about doing the volunteering and working with Habitat and going to the houses is every time we do something, we learn something different,” Wells Fargo employee Renee Morris said.

Each build allows volunteers to acquire new skills and contribute.

“When someone gives their time, you really need to be respectful of that and everyone wants to feel like they’re doing something important with their time,” said Dimitra Dugal, volunteer coordinator for Habitat.

Even with a tight nonprofit budget, Dugal said the organization tries to incentivize the volunteers by providing lunch, T-shirts and human connection.

“It’s fun and then they call and say ‘we want to come back,’ and that’s when you know you’re doing something right,” Dugal said.

In addition to community and corporate partnerships, Habitat partners with Sheridan and Gillette colleges to provide hands-on training for Sheridan College’s construction technology program and Gillette’s industrial electricity certification program. The partnership even goes beyond practical experience.

“The neat part about the partnership is the students oftentimes get to work with volunteers and homeowners,” said Josh Michelena, construction technology instructor at Sheridan College. “It’s not just a house, it’s somebody’s house and a lot of times they get to make those relationships with different people.”

Constructive collaboration

Vice President of commercial lending at Wells Fargo Anthony Tarver sees the benefit for himself and the community as a whole in the community partnerships.

“Every Habitat owner that comes in and is touched by this project then also gets involved either with Habitat or contributes back,” Tarver said. “Seeing that sense of community that it creates is really amazing.”

Kathy Baker, who moved into her Habitat home right before Christmas in 2016, also helped build the park across from her home to put in sweat equity hours and provide a location for her children to play.

Sheridan’s Habitat for Humanity branch was the leading housing production affiliate in the state of Wyoming for 2015 and is waiting to hear back on the 2016 production year.

“That means that we built the most homes and performed the most A Brush with Kindness care projects than any other Habitat for Humanity in the state of Wyoming,” Christopherson said.

Continued learning

Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns boasts no foreclosures of Habitat homes with more than 40 constructed. The local nonprofit sets its Habitat homeowners up for success, providing what Christopherson explained as a hand up, not a handout. In addition to sweat equity hours, Habitat homeowners must complete a financial peace class where they learn how to create a budget and eliminate their debts.

“We had a Habitat family recently that went through the program, and because of the program, was able to get rid of all their debt, which is amazing,” Christopherson said.

Homeowners are left to pay off a 30-year mortgage for the home.

“It’s not just a ‘here’s the key to your house, good luck, we hope you make it’ kind of a thing,” Christopherson said. “We want them to be successful, we want them to stay in their home and part of that means they need to be able to be financially responsible and maintain it.”

Wells Fargo employee Renee Morris, who also serves Habitat through the local Jaycees, said she is helping with the financial peace class being taught collaboratively with the Jaycees and the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Applications open

Applications are currently open for those wanting to apply for a Habitat home or A Brush with Kindness projects at www.sheridanhabitat.org. Dugal always appreciates putting volunteers to work on current projects. Either businesses or individuals may sign up to volunteer under the ReStore or construction volunteer tabs on the website.

“It’s a great experience for our homeowners and those in the community that come and help,” Christopherson said. “A lot of these relationships are long-lasting. Homeowners stay in contact with Habitat. Volunteers keep coming back.”

Christopherson attributes the success of Habitat to Sheridan’s philanthropic and hands-on community.

“That’s why we’re able to do what we do and have the impact that we have and be the leading affiliate production in Wyoming. We have a very unique Habitat here,” she said.