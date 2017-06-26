Gustafson throws shutout in Troopers 4-0 win

SHERIDAN — Noah Gustafson’s arm led the Sheridan Troopers to a 4-0 shutout of the Cody Cubs Saturday in Cody.

Gustafson logged seven innings, giving up seven hits in the process. He faced the minimum number of batters in three innings and picked up three strikeouts.

The Troopers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Connor Jorgenson scored on an error in the top of the fourth. They tacked another run on thanks to a Cody error in the fifth inning that allowed Blake King to score.

The Troopers put the game on ice in the top of the seventh with the help of Nolan McCafferty, who drove in two with a two-out double. Andrew Ratty and Jorgenson stayed patient at the plate with three walks each. The Troopers registered six hits Saturday.

The Troopers advance to 30-12 on the season.

Sheridan will head to the Black Hills in South Dakota on Tuesday to take on Rapid City Post 22 in a doubleheader.