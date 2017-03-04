Guns and government: Local mayors disappointed no local option in firearms bill 

SHERIDAN — As of noon Friday, the Wyoming Repeal Gun Free Zones Act awaited Gov. Matt Mead’s signature. If signed, the act that would allow concealed carry of weapons in government meetings despite the objections of local community leaders.

While the Senate considered allowing local governments to decide for themselves if they wanted guns at their public meetings, they opted not to include that change in the final bill. If the governor signs the law, it will go into effect July 1.

Mayor Norm Anderson of Dayton, Mayor Peter Clark of Ranchester, Mayor Chris Schock of Clearmont, Mayor Roger Miller of Sheridan, and as Sheridan County Sheriff Hofmeier each stated they would prefer if the bill left the decision to local leaders.

Miller said the option for local communities to choose for themselves would allow those communities that wanted to prohibit guns, for reasons of public safety and public happiness, the opportunity to do so.

“That would have been a good amendment and I could have chosen, but now we can’t,” Anderson said. “If that would have passed, the locals could have denied it, but now if it gets signed into state statute, we can’t outlaw guns at our meetings. We have no option.”

Hofmeier said he also liked the idea of allowing the local authority to decide.

“Reading through the paperwork, I read that the legislation said it would be confusing if some cities you could and others you couldn’t,” Hofmeier said. “But if you put a sign right on the door, saying no firearms allowed, it’s pretty obvious I would think. But obviously, the Legislature must have seen something or talked about something and didn’t want a problem with it.”

Concerns raised by the mayors in Sheridan County regarding concealed carry in council meetings include maintaining public safety, people carrying just because they can and showing it off, situations surrounding controversial issues that cause heated discussion and the possibility of influencing voting due to the known presence of a firearm. In addition, if a shooting does occur, having several armed civilians would create confusion and possibly interfere with law enforcement.

“I’m all for Second Amendment rights, the right to bear arms, but there is a time and a place,” Schock said. “It’s going to be a different culture.”

Clark said he doesn’t think either local sponsor of the bill, Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, or Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, has ever been on a board prior to being in the House of Representatives, so they don’t understand what it can be like.

There is an anti-tax, anti-government atmosphere in Clark’s part of the county, he said.

“Experiencing a hot town council meeting can change your perspective quite a bit,” Clark said. “I’ve been in council meetings where you’ve got constituents fighting with each other. We’ve had people come in here drunk, and we’ve actually had to have people physically removed from council meetings.

“You don’t need an extra set of guns out there as far as I’m concerned,” Clark said. “It’s not a Second Amendment right issue, it’s a safety issue.”

Schock said he is not worried about people carrying into his council meetings, he knows all of them and wouldn’t be surprised if they already do. He has other concerns.

“I know that they have to have a concealed carry permit to come in, but how do we verify that,” Schock asked. “Do I have to hire someone to verify that they have a concealed carry permit as they come through the door?”

Miller said he appreciates that the bill has definition with little gray areas and specifically speaks directly to licensed concealed carriers.

“They are saying, people that have a concealed weapons license, who have gone to training, who have got an official legal license through their county, those people are allowed to carry a gun in a public meeting,” Miller said. “I believe that is what that law is really defining. Effectively anybody else is illegal.”

According to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website, in 2011 the Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit state statute removed the requirement for a specific permit to carry a concealed firearm for Wyoming residents. A Wyoming resident permit can be obtained for the purposes of carrying concealed while in other states that offer recognition or reciprocity. There are 36 states with which Wyoming currently reciprocates.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Clerk Mike Smith said to carry concealed without a permit, you must be a Wyoming resident or permitted in a reciprocal state and meet the requirements of the permit, which include being at least 21 years old, capable of passing a background check and have training in the proper handling of a weapon.

Wyoming requires that you have some sort of firearm safety training, taught by an National Rifle Association instructor, law enforcement instructor, military, accredited college, or active participation in an organized shooting competition, Smith said.

Each mayor said he plans to maintain public safety with reliance on law enforcement, because they are trained to diffuse situations. The police chief or an officer almost always attend meetings in Sheridan, and Hofmeier or a deputy sheriff attend meetings in Dayton, Ranchester and Clearmont. If a controversial topic comes up on the agenda for discussion, more than one may be in attendance.

Disappointments have been voiced since the introduction of the bill, detailing a disconnect between legislators and those they represent.

“Norm and I sat down and had breakfast with Biteman before he went into legislative session and talked with him about the issues we wanted him to look at, mostly for the natural gas pipeline,” Clark said. “He didn’t mention anything about this bill to us then, and hasn’t said a word to us since. In addition, (Sen. Dave) Kinskey and (Sen. Bruce) Burns have not responded to either of my emails. It would had been nice if we had a dialogue on it at least.”

Schock, Anderson and Clark all said the Wyoming Association of Municipalities sent out an email survey requesting mayors and council to respond whether they support or oppose the bill. Seventy-four percent opposed.

Representatives Biteman and Jennings were two of the bill’s sponsors and voted in favor of the bill on final reading. Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, voted against the bill in the Senate’s third reading. Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo; and Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, voted in favor of the bill on its final reading in their respective chamber of the Legislature.