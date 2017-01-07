Guest column: Preparing for budget blows from the Legislature

Wyoming’s legislators will face an unwelcome challenge as they return to Cheyenne for session this month. The red-ink budget looming over the state is significant, and dealing with this shortfall will be gut-wrenching work. As Wyoming’s biggest budget item with an annual price tag of $1.8 billion, our K-12 education system stands to lose the most.

For the last 10 years, Sheridan County School District 2 has capitalized on the state’s strong financial support to build an outstanding education system, second to none in Wyoming. Year after year, SCSD2 students thrive because we’ve developed a culture of achievement secured by our entire team’s commitment to improving student learning.

By assembling and training the strongest teaching team possible and fostering systematic collaboration, we’re not just talking about student success — we’re making it happen in measurable ways. Our entire organization’s dedication to these principles is yielding sustained, excellent results. We know that even during a budget crisis, our priorities must not falter. We have to protect the teams and the programs that return such outstanding results.

The district’s financial priorities have been clear over the years, with average teacher salaries currently in the top four among Wyoming districts. SCSD2 also spends less per student on administration than 47 of the state’s 48 districts and trimmed $500,000 from the budget last year through reductions at the central administrative level.

As our next line of defense, the district is considering reductions that impact all employees. Early proposals include all district staff, including administrators, contributing a larger portion toward their retirement, paying for their own optional dental coverage, and increasing the health insurance deductible and copay. These three reductions would save SCSD2 more than $2 million, with all employees sharing the load to keep our team intact. Additional budgetary considerations include close examination of positions vacated through resignation or retirement, as well as the potential of tapping reserves to offset the financial impact on employees.

This preliminary planning was shared with the entire SCSD2 staff through face-to-face meetings in December, with an emphasis on protecting classrooms and teaching positions.

To prepare for a more severe budget crisis, SCSD2 is also examining its reduction in force policy, which currently places seniority as the top priority for dealing with teaching staff reductions. It is very important that the reduction in force policy allow administration and trustees to consider factors such as program enrollment, student impact, years of service and teacher quality. Updating this policy is essential for SCSD2 to maintain its focus on improving student learning. Let it be heard, however, that the district will work hard to avoid reducing a workforce that has collectively built the best education system in the state.

When the legislative dust settles in late February, Wyoming educators will have a much clearer picture of the financial impact on our schools. In the meantime, we acknowledge that the uncertainty created by this statewide financial crisis causes genuine concern. We want our entire staff, our students’ families, and the rest of the community to know that our doors are open. We welcome questions and will do everything we can to make our priorities and planning clear.

Craig Dougherty

Superintendent, Sheridan County School District 2