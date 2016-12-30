Guest column: After 150 years, a unique gathering

Perhaps for the first time since the violent struggle for the lands on which we live today, representatives of four Indian tribes and the U.S. military, gathered at the Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site to honor the warriors and soldiers who fought there.

A ceremony and activities took place around the Fetterman Monument on the battlefield site, at noon on Dec. 21, the day in history which most of us have known as “The Fetterman Battle” and which the Lakota Sioux, Cheyenne, and Arapaho victors know as “The Battle of 100 In The Hand.”

Site Superintendent Misty Stoll wrote “…most visitors agree that the ‘power of place’ at the battlefield is what silences us even while it urges us to find new and better ways to articulate our shared human experiences of war, survival and hope.”

The theme hearkens back to that of the dedication of the visitors center at the fort site about 30 years ago, on May 31, 1987, when featured speaker Charles Margolf, long a supporter of the site’s history said, “…this generation would do a dis-service to those who fought in the battles, both white and Indian, if their stories were not told.” Cheyenne historian William Tallbull asked for “…a new dawn of hope, and that the goodness of life will be our constant companion in our pursuit of justice, happiness and freedom for all Americans.”

The history is very complex, with new facts and insights coming forth through the years. The memorial this December does not heal all the wounds of those battles, but, with such an inclusive representation of all the tribes involved as well as a presentation from Lt. Col. Peter Moon, a highly decorated officer and current commander of the 18th Infantry, it is certainly a giant leap forward.

A drum call, flag song and victory song for warriors and veterans preceded Stoll’s opening remarks. They were followed by Indian speakers from the three allied tribes that fought the soldiers of the 18th Infantry on that cold day in 1866, and by a Crow representative, Henry Real Bird, whose tribe had inhabited these same lands for a few hundred years before being pushed north by the Lakota and Cheyenne. Real Bird is a rancher, historian, poet, author and a past president of Little Big Horn College.

Representing the 3 victorious allied tribes, Donovin Sprague, educator, author and highly regarded prize-winning historian of the Miniconjou Lakota Tribe in South Dakota, spoke first. He is a family descendant of Chiefs Hump and Crazy Horse. Joseph Gonzales, a student at Dull Knife College in Lame Deer, Montana, spoke as a representative of the upcoming generations of Cheyennes. He is a descendant of Chief Two Moons. Wayne C’Hair, chairman of the Northern Arapaho Language Commission and a member of St. Stevens School Board spoke for the Northern Arapaho.

Moon, commander of the 18th Infantry spoke last, representing the entire command of 81 soldiers killed on the battlefield that day in 1866. Shannon Smith, author historian and executive director of Wyoming Humanities, our state’s humanities council, closed the ceremony followed by a closing prayer and song and the placing of wreaths on the monument.

The event itself was planned by the joint efforts of Stoll, Shannon Smith, and past site Superintendent Robert Wilson with the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association and Kearny’s Frontier Regulars. Funding was provided by the State Parks and Cultural Resources Department, the Humanities Council and the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association.

The Fort Phil Kearny sites, including the fort proper, and the Fetterman and Wagon Box fight sites were together designated a National Historic Landmark site, among the earliest in Wyoming and among only about 2,500 sites so designated in the nation.

Mary Ellen McWilliams serves as an adviser and volunteer for the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum, and the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association.