Groups discuss increasing accessibility at fairgrounds

SHERIDAN — The first time Gretchen Danforth planned a family outing to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo it began with tears. It was a few years after her husband’s slip off a roof resulted in paraplegia and when she went to buy the tickets she was told she could only buy two. This meant she could buy one for her husband and she’d have to choose who got to be his companion, herself or their young daughter.

Danforth, along with Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2014 Chandra Hendricks, met with the Sheridan County Commission, Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Sheridan County Fair Association during a work session Monday to discuss expanding accessibility of the fairground grandstands for those with disabilities.

Danforth said when buying the tickets that day, her tears led to a one-time exception that allowed her family to sit together; but their experience at the event wasn’t much better.

Danforth said that once they got to the rodeo they found the wheelchair seating inaccessible and narrow and said it was difficult to maneuver around people. She also said the general admission setup, which they didn’t know about beforehand, meant their daughter had to sit on her husband’s lap and she had to stand in the back. She called the experience frustrating.

“I don’t know if embarrassing is the word,” Danforth said, “but you know when you get there and you just expect to have a family night and there’s nowhere to sit and you’re just lost.”

Danforth said her family has tried to attend other events and has run into similar situations. She said she wrote a letter to the fair board in 2006 when her family first attended the rodeo and met with WYO Rodeo Board President Nick Siddle and Fairgrounds Director Jamie Ringley last May. She said she also wrote letters to the rodeo board in 2006 but never got a response.

Ringley said that currently the fairgrounds meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and the grounds have been updated as far as the exhibit hall and bathrooms to also meet these standards.

However, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller said that the fairgrounds’ existing facilities are grandfathered in to meet the requirements. The provision, called “safe harbor” means elements in existing buildings that meet 1991 standards don’t need to be modified to meet 2010 standards. Safe harbor is void, though, if the owner starts any project to change those elements.

“I think we are probably certainly compliant and were when we built the facility,” Obermueller said. “Things have changed a lot.”

Ringley suggested adding more space on the sidewalk below the grandstands where the existing accessible seating is, and safely adjusting the fence for a clear view. The group discussed other options including a third tier and seating on the chute side of the arena in the new bleachers. But each option presented a new hurdle and major changes that would need professional input.

Obermueller said the Wyoming Business Council offers planning grants and planning feasibility studies that would be an opportunity to determine the engineering possibilities. Since the Wyoming Business Council only meets twice a year, it won’t help with this year’s rodeo. Rodeo Board President Nick Siddle said that they will reserve the front row of the section for additional wheelchair seating while they continue to search for temporary and permanent solutions.