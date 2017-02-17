Group organizing Presidents’ Day event at WYO

SHERIDAN — On Monday, from 6-8 p.m., the community is invited to an event in the lobby of the WYO Theater in honor of Presidents’ Day.

The event “Stand Up to Your President/s” is free, open to all ages and open to the public.

There is no set program. Instead, attendees are encouraged to bring something to share — a poem, song, painting, drawing, plate of cookies or other offering.

The event aims to bring the people of the Sheridan area together to express hopes and dispel fears for the future and the values represented in policies being enacted on a local and national level.

In addition to providing the public with an opportunity to share thoughts, local nonprofit organizations will have a presence and provide opportunities for attendees to receive information about how to get involved in the community.

Grace Cannon of Big Horn is organizing Stand Up to Your President/s Day in coordination with a network of artists called Bad and Nasty, which will hold events across the country Feb. 20.

For more information about Monday’s event, email badnastywy@gmail.com.