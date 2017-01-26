Gritty play propels Generals past Central Wyoming, 85-78

SHERIDAN — The Central Wyoming College Rustlers didn’t want to go away Wednesday night at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. So it was up to the Sheridan College Generals to put them away.

Channel Banks scored 18 points in the second half to lead the Generals past the Rustlers in an 85-75 win.

“Central Wyoming, one, they’re very well coached, and two, they’re about the most unselfish team in the league,” Sheridan head coach Matt Hammer said. “A lot of it came down to us just being solid on defense and making plays.”

Banks, who hit some clutch baskets late in Sheridan’s win at Gillette College two weeks ago, made more big plays down the stretch Wednesday to earn his team its fourth win in the conference.

The stretch of plays began with a 3-pointer in front of his own bench that warranted a smirk as he backpedaled down the floor. The smirk and backpedal were short lived, though, as Banks turned a steal into an easy layup on the ensuing defensive possession.

The two baskets gave Sheridan a 67-59 lead with just under seven minutes to play.

After Central turned a missed free throw into a put-back layup, the Generals corralled three straight offensive rebounds of their own, the third resulting in a foul and two more free throws for Banks.

A 3-pointer from Austin Sherrell at the 4:30 mark gave Sheridan its first double-digit lead of the game, and another layup and deep 3 from Banks gave the Generals their largest lead at 79-47 with 3:10 to play.

Banks closed his night with a filthy step-back jumper that had his defender stumbling backward, and the Generals made some defensive stops and free throws down the stretch to put away the Rustlers.

“The difference in the game was our guys’ aggressiveness,” Hammer said. “Getting to the basket; guys got there, and they finished.”

While Banks seemingly hit shot after shot, he wasn’t the only one making big plays for the Generals.

Elhadji Dieng scored 9 points for SC — 7 in the second half — and could hardly be stopped inside the paint. He pulled down two offensive rebounds that led to baskets, including an and-1 late in the second half that brought the entire Sheridan bench to its feet.

The typically-50-percent free-throw shooter knocked down all three of his attempts Wednesday, dove on the floor for loose balls and took three charges on the defensive end, the last of which required a trip to the hospital to stitch up a sliced chin.

“He plays hard for a 6-11 guy,” Hammer said about the near-7-footer Dieng. “He’s such a unique kid; it means so much to him. You love to see a kid like that play a good game.”

The second-half play making was necessary after Sheridan trailed for a majority of the first half.

Xavier Jackson was fouled on the first play of the game, but Sheridan’s 1-0 lead was the only one it would have until the 4:47 mark of the half — a Ladan Ricketts 3-pointer made it 30-28.

The Generals stretched the lead to as many as 7, but Central scored 7 straight to tie the game at 41 with 30 seconds to play. Jackson hit a deep jumper at the buzzer to give SC a 2-point lead and a boost of confidence heading into halftime.

Even as the Generals got going late in the first half, Dmonte Harris made the late run possible with a scoring onslaught early. Harris went 7 of 8 (4 of 5 3PT) from the floor for 21 points in the first half.

“He had a huge first half for us that really kept us in the game,” Hammer said.

Hammer added that his team must take the season in stride and not get too far ahead of itself, but the win against Central was a big one for the Generals. It keeps Sheridan at the top of the Region IX North standings in a tie with Casper College — who lost to Central Wyoming last week — and Gillette College — who Sheridan beat to open the season.

The Generals will travel to Western Wyoming Saturday and will host rival Gillette at the Golden Dome next week.

“You can’t look ahead in conference play, because as soon as you do that, they’re going to get you,” Hammer said. “Every opponent, no matter who it is, you’ve got to prepare like it’s the most important game. Because it is.”

Final

Central Wyoming College………………….41 34 — 75

Sheridan College……………………………43 42 — 85

Scoring

Central — Hunte 17, Colley 16, Demir 15, Brannon 12, Galante 8, Nolan 5, Quayle 2

Sheridan — Banks 22, Harris 21, X. Jackson 16, Sherrell 9, Dieng 9, Ricketts 5, Araujo 3

Rebounds

Central 35 (Brannon, Demir 9); Sheridan 28 (X. Jackson 8)

Assists

Central 10 (Quayle, Galante 3); Sheridan 13 (Araujo 5)