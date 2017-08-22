Green House Living nurse manager attends Tai Chi training

SHERIDAN — Green House Living’s Restorative Nurse Manager Kelley Boyd recently attended a Tai Chi training for seniors in Thermopolis.

Sponsored by the Wyoming Injury Prevention Program, the Tai Chi class was presented by Maureen Hart, a master trainer for Tai Chi. Hart presented “Moving for Better Balance,” an evidence-based fall prevention class for older adults. A fitness instructor at the Apex Center in Arvada, Colorado, Hart said research shows older adults participating in Tai Chi classes have fewer falls and fewer fall injuries with their risk of multiple falls decreasing 55 percent.

“Before learning the forms,” Boyd explained, “we received some background information on how this ancient Chinese exercise is becoming popular with the elderly.”

Boyd said Tai Chi, consisting of slow and controlled movements and weight shifts, aids in improving balance, thereby decreasing falls.

Boyd learned a routine consisting of a combination of six of the possible 24 Tai Chi forms.

While typically Tai Chi is done standing, all of the forms taught at the training can be altered to be performed in a chair. Boyd is in the process of teaching the program to Green House Living’s restorative nursing assistants.