Graduation rates thought to be misleading

SHERIDAN — Thirty percent.

Of all the students who attend college with their eyes set on a diploma at the Northern Wyoming Community College District beginning in 2012, only 30 percent make it to graduation.

That’s according to federal government statistics.

But if you ask Sheridan College officials and students, you will hear a different story; a story that doesn’t depict Sheridan College as a place where less than one-third of the students come out of college successfully.

SC officials claim the federal definition of graduation rates can be misleading.

According to Integrated Postsecondary Education Data system, graduation rates are determined by the number of full-time, first-time, degree/certificate-seeking undergraduates who complete their program within 150 percent of normal time.

This means that a student who entered a community college must complete his or her degree or certificate in three years to be counted in this cohort.

Likewise a student at a four-year institution must earn their degree in six years to be considered a success in the same metric.

However with changing postsecondary trends, many believe that standard of measurement needs to better reflect a school’s true success.

The National Center for Educational Statistics lists two-year college graduation rates anywhere between 25-32 percent for students who began school between 2000-2011.

Dr. Paul Young, president of the NWCCD, said that number paints a negative picture of community colleges that does not accurately depict colleges’ success.

If a student attends Sheridan College for a year, then transfers to a four-year university to complete his or her degree, by federal definitions, that person statistically would not have completed a degree from where the student transferred.

“I would consider that what the person wanted to do — that’s what we are here for,” Young said. “But that counts against us as a non-completion … the university would get that completion, but we don’t.

“It’s really an antique statistic,” he added.

A student who takes 12 or more credits in a semester is considered a full-time student.

An estimated 23 percent of students transferred from Sheridan College in the 2012 cohort.

Sheridan College measures up with most community colleges in Wyoming. Western Wyoming College has a state-leading 38 percent completion rate for those who entered school in the 2012 school year, while Laramie County Community College is at the bottom with a completion rate of 22 percent.

University of Wyoming had a 56 percent completion rate in its 2009 cohort, with 27 percent of that class transferring to other institutions.

Jim Rose, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission, said the deck is stacked against community colleges.

He said federal completion rate statistics are not flush with recent trends in post-secondary education, as many students who attend community colleges to earn degrees are not full-time, therefore not considered in the statistic.

“This leaves out two-thirds of our students because they are not full-time,” Rose said.

However, many students say graduation rates were not a factor for choosing to go to school at Sheridan College.

Regan McDougal, a freshman at Sheridan College from Virginia Beach, Virginia, originally planned to transfer from Sheridan College, but opted to stay at SC for another year.

She said she’s had plenty of positive experiences at Sheridan College, both academically and socially, saying that prospective students should not be scared off by a 30 percent graduation rate.

“It makes the college look bad if people don’t know how (graduation rates) work,” McDougal said. “… I think people are used to seeing a high school graduation rate, which is a lot higher.”

Cassidy Solti agrees. A freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who plans to transfer to UW after receiving her associates degree from Sheridan College, calls the current system for measuring graduation rates “a hidden statistic.”

She said that people should look outside the graduation rates when deciding on a school or should look at a school’s retention and transfer rate.

While the figure may not be a significant contributing factor for a student’s school choice, improving completion rates remain as a goal for Sheridan College. Over the past several years, has risen nearly 5 percent.

Still, the college’s focus consists of the number of degrees and certificates awarded annually. NWCCD awarded 759 degrees and certificates to its graduates during the 2015-16 school year — approximately a 59 percent increase from 2009-10. College officials expect more than 700 to earn degrees and certificates this year.

Rose said there have been conversations concerning changing the graduation rate criteria at the federal level, but nothing has gained traction yet.

“As more and more policy makers and people in education across the spectrum look at accountability and use data to help student success … upgrading the data system is essential to those individuals who are providing the funding and helping us to do a better job,” Rose said.