Governor signs 32 bills

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Governor Matt Mead signed 32 bills on Feb. 17, with several relating to law enforcement and safety updates. Most bills refreshed language in statutes to reflect current information or regulations.

Jail placement coordination

Mead signed in the Senate’s jail placement coordination bill, allowing county jails to contract with any other state or governmental entity within another state for the housing of prisoners in the county jail. The bill states the sheriff or keeper of the jail remain responsible for the safekeeping of the prisoners and in turn will be paid by the governmental entity in the state from where the criminals came.

Sheriff Dave Hofmeier allows state inmates at the Sheridan County Detention Center, but not necessarily federal inmates, as the payoff to house them does not cover daily costs, he said.

“I’ve been around those style of inmates who come in and rip apart your facility, and they only pay you $60, and it’s costing you ($93.65) a day so you’re losing money,” Hofmeier told The Sheridan Press in an earlier interview.

Staff numbers remain an issue for housing outside inmates. The detention center maintains the minimum staffing level but currently does not have the staff to support the jail at full capacity.

Snow plow lights

Senate Bill 19 ensured proper lighting on emergency vehicles and snow plows, requiring one or more lights of a noticeable color and at least one flashing white, red or amber light visible from 500 feet in front of the vehicle. City of Sheridan Operations Superintendent Mathers Heuck said the bill will not affect the city’s equipment.

“Our fleet is already equipped with flashing lights, so the amended bill won’t affect us,” Heuck said.

Veteran license plate stickers repeal

The repealed aspect of the bill relates to veteran stickers issued to the veterans’ commission in a format approved by the department. The former bill allowed the veterans’ commission to sell the veteran license sticker to qualified veterans at a fee not to exceed cost plus $10 per vehicle.

The sticker could be placed on the license plate issued by the county treasurer.

The bill repealed this section but included that a veteran license sticker displayed on a license plate manufactured by the Department of Transportation and sold by veterans’ affairs commission before the effective date of July 1, 2017, shall not be considered foreign material.

Six specialty Wyoming veteran plates are available to veterans who served at least one period of honorable service that resulted in the issuing of a certificate of release or discharge from active duty.

Sheridan County Treasurer Pete Carroll said that now that Wyoming offers the array of different veterans plates, the stickers are no longer necessary.

Military department adjustments

Two military department bills signed in by Mead simply changed the language of current statutes set for Wyoming’s military department.

“We were just cleaning up language in those statutes to reflect current structure and current record keeping,” Wyoming Military Department Public Affairs Officer Deidre Forster said. “There will be no change to operations.”

A language change included in the military department composition bill changed the reference of divisions from “the Army National Guard, the Air National Guard and state military affairs” to “state military affairs and those divisions that may be authorized by federal or state authority,” generalizing the divisions. The bill also changed past language of “chief of staff” to “the commander of the Wyoming National Guard and director of the Wyoming military department.”

Cease and transfer policy list

This act outlined the next set of landfills in Wyoming set for closures and transfers. Sheridan’s landfill remains off the list, with the closest landfills affected in Big Horn County. A 2009 Integrated Solid Waste Planning report showed the groundwater contamination caused by unlined landfills has increased operating