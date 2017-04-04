GOP owns health care

Re: ‘Law of the land’

One of our nation’s great domestic problems for several decades was the high and rising cost of health care; hospital fees, drug prices, doctor’s fees, therapeutics and medical devices — everything — including insurance premiums.

One of President Barack Obama’s campaign promises was health care for everyone and controlled costs. As Republican legislators refused to cooperate, Democrats couldn’t afford to lose any votes. Also, the supporters couldn’t antagonize the health care or insurance industries or they would sabotage the bill. The political realities forced Democrats to partner with those interests to write inoffensive legislation or get nothing. Of course, that partnership with insurance and interested corporations guaranteed that full coverage and lower costs could never be achieved.

Now House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) says that Obamacare is the “law of the land … for the foreseeable future.”

With Republican control of all three branches of government, they can pursue objects that promote the original goal of health care for all and reducing the costs, which many Democrats will support, or stand by and watch the rising health care costs and an ever increasing national debt.

The “law of the land,” for better or worse, now belongs to the Republican lawmakers to manage. Will they choose to govern or continue as the angry opposition?

Mel Logan

Sheridan