Goose Creek workshop planned

SHERIDAN — During its meeting Tuesday, the Sheridan County Conservation District decided to team up with the city of Sheridan to organize a Goose Creek education program.

The program will have a focus on storm water with an emphasis on urban areas. SCCD will submit its summary of the program activities and costs to the city by the end of March.

SCCD also decided to sponsor a Brownfields Grant Writing Workshop, which SCCD district manager Carrie Rogaczewski said usually involves a tour of a project site. Rogaczewski said that the workshop would be a good opportunity for its environmental assessments and reclamation project at the former Acme Power Plant to gain exposure.

SCCD will also be finishing its annual watershed meetings Thursday. Thursday’s meeting is on the Goose Creek Watershed and is at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Sheridan Association.