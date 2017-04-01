WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Goose Creek Transit to host open house


SHERIDAN — Goose Creek Transit, Sheridan’s door-to-destination bus service, will host an open house at its newly expanded and remodeled facility on April 6 from 1-2:30 p.m.
The event will include a ribbon cutting with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and tours. No advance registration is required to attend and the event is open to the public.
The expansion of the facility was made possible through the efforts of community volunteers who participated in the Sheridan Senior Center’s 2015 Celebrating Generations and Building Community capital campaign.
For more information, contact Lois Bell at 672-2240.
The Goose Creek Transit facility is located at 2114 Eastside Second St.

Staff Reports

