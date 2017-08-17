Good Samaritans; state art awards

From the Random-Acts-of-Kindness, file……

• Madonna Rowe dropped off a friendly note outlining how she and her sister, Rose Marie Kraft, were the beneficiaries of a Good Samaritan gesture. En route back to Sheridan from Billings, they had a flat tire near Ranchester on the interstate. Along comes Rich Wrather and Gerri Clutter, she writes, who stopped to render aid, changed the tire and then being concerned for their welfare, followed them into Sheridan to make sure they got home safely.

“This is a wonderful place to live and mostly because of the people like Rich and Gerri,” she said over the telephone Monday.

• Sharon and John Lansing were moving back to Sheridan after a 30-year absence. They had sold their home in Casper and their townhome here was not quite ready to move into. They needed help moving into their new place. Realtor Jill Bates organized a move-in crew, using nine members of the Big Horn High School football team. They showed up on the doorstep and said, “What can we do to help?” Three hours later, the furniture was in place, the beds were put together; the young men said their goodbyes. “God works in wonderful ways,” she writes, “but sometimes he has help from ‘those angels who walk among us.’” She says thanks to those involved for helping an “old” couple get resettled. “It’s good to be back home.”

••••••

Since 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards have recognized individuals and groups committed to furthering the state’s excellence in arts and culture. This year, the deadline is Oct. 4 and nominations/info can be sent to Brittany Perez, Wyoming Arts Council; email: brittany.perez@wyo.gov

There have been six recipients from Sheridan since the honors began: Donald L. King (1989); Sophie Pelissier, (1998); Razmick Sarkissian (2006); Tandem Productions (2008); Dr. Seymour Thickman (2011); Forrest Mars Jr. (2016, posthumous).

••••••

Of art and artists……

Kim Fuka, whose gallery, Gallery In-De-Skies, is located in Ranchester, dropped by the other day and left a nifty brochure, ‘The Tributary — Fine Arts Along the Bighorns.’

It’s a handy guide to all of the art galleries — free and commercial — from Buffalo to Ucross to Big Horn and Sheridan to Dayton and points in between. The brochure is sponsored by SAGE Community Arts and Cowboy Carousel Center in Buffalo.

••••••

I see by the paper……

Some 2,903 subscribers of The New York Times participated in the Times’ research-and-analytics project of 2017. Two months ago, the Times posed the question to the participants: “If you could somehow attend the United States constitutional convention, would you sign the final document?” The results:

• 68 percent yes; 7 percent no; 25 percent, I don’t know.

••••••

Quotable

“In families, there are no crimes beyond forgiveness.”

— Pat Conroy, American writer, 1945-2016, from “The Prince of Tides”