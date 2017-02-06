Girlfriend shares insight on standoff

SHERIDAN — The dust settled on Broadway Street in Sheridan after a more than 60-hour standoff last September, but the process for prosecution continues for Scott Bronson, who currently faces federal charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Michelle Lakey, Bronson’s girlfriend who ran through the barricade of law enforcement and into the house at 632 Broadway St., physically landed herself in the middle of the fray.

But her account differs some from law enforcement and she says the incident likely could have been prevented.

On parole

Lakey said she called Bronson’s Gillette parole officer, Michael Case, and asked him to help Bronson.

“He never came to our house. He never did any checks — at all,” Lakey said. “His explanation for that, because oh believe me I called, he said he had 80 people and ‘I can’t get to them.’

“I don’t know a parole officer’s job, but to me, that’s their job,” she continued. “Make sure these people are doing OK, at least once a month come to the house.”

Bronson found himself on parole with Case following his second drug conviction in four years.

In March 2008, the 4th Judicial District Court in Johnson County sentenced Bronson to a 2.5- to six-year prison sentence for conspiring with or aiding another to engage in a clandestine methamphetamine operation or meth lab. He served at the Wyoming State Penitentiary until Jan. 27, 2011, when he was paroled.

Soon after, on March 12, 2012, Bronson again found himself behind bars for a 7- to 10-year sentence for attempting or conspiring to manufacture, deliver or possess drugs.

He served at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington until transferring to Gillette’s Volunteers of America Adult Community Corrections on Sept. 23, 2015.

He paroled from ACC on April 29, 2016. Bronson was out on parole when the Broadway Street standoff occurred.

Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Horan said Bronson’s history of absconding from parole speaks for itself.

“Just looking at the timeline, it doesn’t appear that he was on parole for very long before he absconded,” Horan said. “It looks like this individual has a history of that. I think that’s happened twice…it tends to speak for itself.”

Case works out of the Gillette district office, which employs 17 total workers made up of managers, agents and support staff.

The Gillette district sees the second largest number of offenders in the state. Parole agents out of that district handle 60 to 70 cases at any given time; probation officers tackle anywhere from 80 to 100. The DOC maintains anywhere from a 58-62 percent success rate for those who complete supervision and do not return to the department within three years of release from supervision.

Wyoming House Bill 94 has passed through a second reading in the Wyoming House and was placed on the general file. While the bill seeks to give courts more discretion in assigning alternative sentencing, it could also reduce reliance on the state prison system. If the bill passes, probation and parole officers might receive even heavier caseloads unless staffing increases.

“Certainly there is that balance we have to find (between sending them to prison or probation and parole),” Horan said. “Bed space for our inmates becomes an issue at our facilities. I know the Legislature is currently looking at that and looking at ways and doing some sentencing reform so that we have fewer inmates, but that will then affect the number of people we have on supervision. Caseloads are going to go higher.”

Back behind bars

Lakey said Bronson’s fear of potentially finding himself behind bars kept him from leaving the house, not the use of drugs.

“He didn’t want to go back,” Lakey said. “He didn’t want to go back to prison or jail.”

Altogether, Bronson spent a total of six years, four months in prison plus parole time. Lakey knew he feared returning to prison, so she ran into the home to coax him out.

“Honestly, it was God and God was the reason I ran in the house to save him. I knew that if I didn’t, he wasn’t going to come out and I knew if I left he wasn’t going to come out. So, I stayed. I would not leave without him,” Lakey said.

632 Broadway St.

Before running into the home where Bronson had been holed up since the night of Aug. 31, friends of Lakey’s told her they heard over the scanner that police planned to shoot Bronson. While unsure whether officers used that language over the scanner, it propelled her to ask Bronson’s best friend and the owner of the house to take her to the scene to check on her best friend of 17 years and boyfriend of four years.

When the friend said no, she took matters into her own hands. She made it into the home around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1.

Hours of talking with Bronson did no good, Lakey said. He refused to exit the home. They slept in the house Thursday and Friday night.

After Friday flash bangs and the constant ring of the negotiator’s phone, Lakey developed a feeling that the two should finally exit the house.

“I just knew that we were going to be OK, that they weren’t going to come in, and I knew that until that day, until that Saturday morning,” Lakey said. “It wasn’t the robot, it wasn’t the lady negotiator, it was just, I could just feel it. We had to come out. He did…and you know I feel bad, too, because he’s in jail again.”

Negotiations

Lakey said she appreciated the police work throughout the incident.

“There were a lot of good cops out there too. There were,” Lakey said. “There were some I’m sure that just wanted this to be done and over with, but there were a lot of good people out there.”

Lakey and Bronson worked with more than one negotiator, and Lakey shared with negotiators her desire to keep Bronson out from behind bars and emphasized that drugs played no part in the standoff.

Lakey said she believes she changed the minds of a lot of people by running into the house.

“I don’t think they thought that was going to happen,” she said. “It probably saved his life. That’s a good thing I think, other people may not.”

Community response

Lakey did and still struggles with negative comments made on social media and news sites about the incident.

“It’s just so sad. I don’t wish that on anybody, you know?” she said. “And I do feel bad, I feel bad for the businesses of course because they lost business, small businesses and it’s hard to survive anyways.”

Lakey expressed remorse for the displaced neighbors and small businesses on the block required to halt service for those days. She remained thankful for groups in town who provided amenities to those displaced from their homes.

What’s next?

In 4th Judicial District Court, Bronson was originally charged with aggravated assault and battery, felonious restraint, domestic battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Judge John Fenn set the order to dismiss those charges without prejudice after Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett entered a motion on Oct. 4 to do so.

Bronson remains in federal custody in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center, arriving at the center on Dec. 22, 2016.

The psychology staff at MDC anticipates a complete evaluation by Feb. 21, 2017, with a report expected to arrive in the hands of Judge Scott Skavdahl, the United States District Court judge presiding over the case, by March 14, 2017.

Further action will be determined by the judge following acceptance and review of the mental health evaluation.