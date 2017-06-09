Girl Scouts recognized for cookie sales

SHERIDAN — Two local Girl Scouts were recently recognized as Outstanding Cookie Entrepreneurs.

Karson Vielhauer of Troop 1297 and Madison Davis of Troop 1696 earned the recognition for their efforts to learn business and financial skills and earn money to power new, unique and amazing experiences through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Vielhauer sold 1,004 boxes of cookies and Davis sold 1,000 boxes.

A Great Falls, Montana, Girl Scout sold 3,353 boxes to be the overall top seller of the Girl Scouts in Wyoming and Montana.