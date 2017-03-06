Girl Scouts celebrate 105th birthday March 12

SHERIDAN — Although cookie season slows down, the Girl Scouts will keep busy with the upcoming Girl Scout Week.

The week will kick off with a public proclamation at the Sheridan City Council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. Brownie Troop #1696 and Junior Troop #1266 will read the proclamation to be signed by Mayor Roger Miller. Saturday continues the fun with World Thinking Day.

World Thinking Day, an international holiday in February, will be celebrated for the region in conjunction with Girl Scout Week this year on March 11 in Casper.

“It’s like an international fair,” said Jean Harm, a Girl Scout herself for 55 years and Sheridan’s Service Unit Manager for the Girl Scouts. “They pick a country and do research on that country, learn about some food and customs and each troop will present a short program, either a song or a dance.”

The girls also receive passports. Each country visit is represented with a stamp. The event opens up to the public in the afternoon.

Sunday, March 12, marks the 105th birthday for the Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts’ founder, Juliette Gordon Low, started the club with the help of Sir Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouting Movement.

“On Girl Scout Sunday, most churches have the girls that belong to their churches take part somehow in the service,” Harm said. “Church bulletin inserts will be distributed.”

Babe’s Flower Shop will sport a Girl Scout window display throughout the week, and the Sheridan troops, through the hospital, will honor the first baby girl born during the week.

“Each troop or individual girl can make or buy a gift, and it’s put in a basket and it’s given to that family,” Harm said.

Competing with other extra-curricular activities and finding dedicated volunteers proves to be a struggle for the Girl Scouts in the area. Harm encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to reach out.

“It’s so hard to get really good, dedicated volunteers or be able to find volunteers, period,” Harm said. “That’s been one of our main challenges in the Sheridan area, is to find volunteers for the leadership.”

Those interested may visit gsmw.org and sign up to volunteer or sign up a child to become a Girl Scout. Several volunteer options remain available online for the Sheridan County area.

Harm, after 55 years as a Girl Scout, remains a steady advocate and active member of the Girl Scout community. She served as director and, for the past five years, co-director of Camp Tatonka at the Thorne-Rider Campground during the summer. She coordinates several of Sheridan’s Girl Scout events — all for the love of the club.

“It’s something I really enjoy doing, so I didn’t just want to walk away from it,” Harm said.

Girl Scout Week runs from March 12-18. The Girl Scouts will continue to have a presence with cookie booths around town.