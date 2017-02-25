Gillette edges Sheridan in overtime thriller

SHERIDAN — For the third straight game, the Sheridan Broncs and Gillette Camels needed an extra five minutes to crown a winner. The Broncs beat Gillette by 1 in overtime earlier this season but ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard Friday night.

The Camels stole a 68-65 win over Sheridan in another overtime thriller at Sheridan High School.

Turnovers killed the Broncs, especially in the extra period. Sheridan got just two shot attempts in overtime compared to five turnovers. Four of those turnovers came on Sheridan’s first four possessions, and the fifth turnover was the nail in the coffin.

With 7.2 seconds remaining and the Broncs down 3, Coy Steel inbounded the ball in front of his own bench out of a timeout. His pass was picked off, though, and the Camels ran out the clock to secure the victory.

“I think our guys were so excited to make the next play,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said of the mistakes. “The post was open a couple times, and before we caught it, we were already ready to pass it. And (Gillette) does a great job of pressuring the ball. When they pressured us, it made it hard to get catches. We didn’t handle their pressure extremely well.”

As is typically the case when the rival schools battle it out, the Sheridan High School gymnasium was packed to the rafters, and patrons from both towns got their money worth as the two teams went toe-to-toe to claim the 4A East conference title.

The energy from the crowd spilled onto the court, and each team harnessed it at different times to come up with big-time plays.

“That is a great environment for us to play in,” Martini said of Friday’s crowd. “We appreciate the fans coming because it’s so much more exciting for our kids. I thought we did a good job handling that kind of energy; we just got a little frantic with the ball at the end.”

Sheridan held a slight lead for most of the game until Gillette went on a quick run in the fourth quarter.

The Camels, who hadn’t led since the early minutes of the game, took a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter before Sheridan made two big plays. Blayne Baker scored on an and-1 a minute and a half into the quarter, and Drew Boedecker shook Gillette’s Trey Hladky with a crossover before kicking it out to Brayden Lee for a 3-pointer.

From there, though, the Camels went on an 8-2 run to take a 54-49 lead with three minutes to play.

Then, things got interesting.

Sheridan went on a run of its own to close out regulation, mostly done by made free-throws, stingy defense and few missed free throws by the Camels.

Down 2 with 43 seconds to go and Drew Boedecker defending the Gillette inbounder like a mad-man, the Broncs forced a five-second call, and the gym got as loud as it had been all season. Parker Christensen scored on a layup 11 seconds later, and the two teams traded free throws until Coy Steel’s last-second 3-pointer rimmed out.

“Gillette’s going to score eventually,” Martini said. “They’ve got too good of shooters to harness for that long. We didn’t play very well offensively, either. We could have done a little better and put some more points on the board to put us in a better position.”

Sheridan’s defense was strong most of the night and absorbed the heavy blows when Gillette threw them. The Camels came into Friday’s matchup averaging 80 points over their last three games.

The Broncs held Gillette to 5 points in the first quarter and 16 in the first half.

“All we talked about was contesting every shot we can and making them dribble,” Martini said of the defense. “They have a lot of guys who can spot up and shoot. We wanted to make them uncomfortable, and I thought we did a great job of that the first half.”

But Hladky, 4A’s top scorer, got going in the second half to help the Camels gain some momentum. Gillette’s offense got more comfortable as the game went on, and the late turnovers cost Sheridan down the stretch.

Hladky led all scorers with 24 points, 15 of which came in the third quarter.

The loss wasn’t too devastating for the Broncs, though, who had already clinched a regional tournament bye and guaranteed spot in the state tournament. Gillette won the conference title and East’s top seed, so Sheridan will be the two-seed at next weekend’s regional tournament.

The Broncs finished the regular season 11-10 and 7-3 in conference.