WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Get Out and Shop set for Saturday


SHERIDAN — The ninth annual Get Out and Shop event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wesleyan Church in Sheridan. 

Get Out and Shop features nearly 40 vendors offering all types of goods and services. There is no charge for admission to the event. 

Proceeds of the booth rentals benefit educational projects of PEO International. For more information about Get Out and Shop, see the website at getoutandshopwy.com or on facebook/getoutandshop. 

The Sheridan Wesleyan Church is located at  404 W. Brundage Lane.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..