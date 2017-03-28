Get Out and Shop set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The ninth annual Get Out and Shop event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wesleyan Church in Sheridan.

Get Out and Shop features nearly 40 vendors offering all types of goods and services. There is no charge for admission to the event.

Proceeds of the booth rentals benefit educational projects of PEO International. For more information about Get Out and Shop, see the website at getoutandshopwy.com or on facebook/getoutandshop.

The Sheridan Wesleyan Church is located at 404 W. Brundage Lane.