Geology students take course in Bighorns

SHERIDAN — For many Sheridan residents, the Bighorn Mountains offer stunning vistas and countless opportunities for recreation. For others, the Bighorns provide a geological playground.

Students from across the country are studying the Bighorn Mountains out of Sheridan College’s campus through a college geology course.

Dr. David Malone, a geology professor at Illinois State University, leads the class each year.

The course is a capstone for an undergraduate geology degree. Students work in the Bighorns as part of a six-week course that requires students to travel across the region to do field research on geological formations.

“Geology, at its most fundamental level, is a field-based science,” Malone said. “The most important thing we do here is to teach students how to observe rocks in the field.”

Approximately 30 students from nearly 10 universities attend the class every year.

“There was really no other camp I was ever thinking about going to,” Illinois State University student Veronica Taylor said about the class in the Bighorns.

Malone has studied geology in northern Wyoming and surrounding areas for several decades and said the Bighorns might be one of the best places in the world for students to learn about geographical formations. The mountain range’s diversity and rock exposure allow students to see millions of years of formations first hand, he said.

“Every layer of rock is a history book, and we get the opportunity to go and read it,” Malone said.

“There is nothing like this in Pennsylvania,” Pittsburgh University student Ed Scheider said.

Additionally, access to public land and accommodations at the Sheridan College campus are other incentives for a portion of the course to be held in Sheridan.

“We really feel like guests here,” Malone said. “It’s comfortable. Everyone we meet in the town or school here are very friendly.”

The course is intensive; days start early in the morning and go well into the evening. Students often hike for miles up steep terrain to conduct their observations. The students then complete assignments and projects based on data collected in the field.

During the six-week course, students only get a handful of days off.

“Other camps may not be as intense, but you wouldn’t get out of it as much as we do,” said Payton Wells, a student from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Even the best classroom instruction is no substitute for seeing and working with the real thing.

Many students hail from the plains of the Midwest or the eastern portion of the United States, and the field camp is often their first trip to Wyoming. They agree the mountainous terrain allows them to put years of knowledge gathered from books and labs toward practical applications.

After their time in Sheridan comes to a close, the students will spend a night at the Spear-O Mountain Campus, then go to Northwest College in Powell and Black Hills State University.